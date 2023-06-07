Is it a good idea to do 108 Surya Namaskars in a go?

From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Alia Bhatt to Malaika Arora, you will have to have observed those Bollywood divas incorporating 108 Surya Namaskar or solar salutations in their workout regime. Yes, it is good in your well being. Yes, it can assist weight reduction however does that imply you must do it too? While it is touted to be one of the vital easiest set of yoga asanas for well being, is it a good idea to do 108 Surya Namaskar in one move?

Health Shots requested yogini Juhi Kapoor about the advantages and negative effects of doing it. So, let’s in finding out if it’s a good idea for you to practice in the footsteps of Bollywood actors or no longer!

How many Surya Namaskars is an excessive amount of?

It’s nice to get started your day with Surya Namaskar, however overdoing the rest may also be damaging to you. According to the yoga professional, 108 Surya Namaskar in a move isn’t the best approach to move about it as it can lead to accidents and reason injury to your physique. While it is a essential side of yoga, you shouldn’t put a quantity on it. When you do that, you omit the whole thing else and compromise your breath, physique posture in addition to way of thinking since you are repeatedly operating after one purpose. Without keeping up the best posture, and repetitive utilisation of the similar muscle tissues past the capability of the physique may result in accidents.

(*108*) you’re keeping up the proper posture, it received’t receive advantages you without reference to what number of Surya Namaskars you do. It is necessary to focal point to your posture, respiring development, and muscle crew that wishes to be engaged.

Benefits of doing Surya Namaskar continuously

For the unversed, Surya Namaskar is a collection of poses that incorporates 7 yoga asanas: backward bend, ahead bend, lunge pose, plank pose, chest, and limbs pose, cobra pose, and downward dealing with canine. Yes, it may also be tricky to pull even 10 rounds of those for a amateur, however many do 108 solar salutations is one move. While it isn’t essential for everybody to do that many solar salutations, one must incorporate a few rounds due to the numerous well being advantages it gives. The yoga professional says that doing Surya Namaskar continuously can receive advantages you in the next tactics:

How to do Surya Namaskar as it should be?

To do Surya Namaskar as it should be, you must focal point on 4 sides:

Breath: When to inhale, when to exhale and when to grasp your breath – these types of sides want to be regarded as.

When to inhale, when to exhale and when to grasp your breath – these types of sides want to be regarded as. Posture: Are you doing it as it should be in order that the muscle tissues are engaged? Are you preserving the posture in a proper method or an fallacious method? You want to remember of keeping up the proper posture.

Are you doing it as it should be in order that the muscle tissues are engaged? Are you preserving the posture in a proper method or an fallacious method? You want to remember of keeping up the proper posture. State of thoughts: Find out what a explicit asana permits you to be told. For instance, a ahead fold permits you to change into grounded, and a backward bend permits you to be told to change into fearless and proud. So, each and every posture you do helps you be told or enjoy one thing. This will simplest occur whilst you focal point at the high quality and no longer the amount.

Find out what a explicit asana permits you to be told. For instance, a ahead fold permits you to change into grounded, and a backward bend permits you to be told to change into fearless and proud. So, each and every posture you do helps you be told or enjoy one thing. This will simplest occur whilst you focal point at the high quality and no longer the amount. Duration: This method how neatly you’re able to grasp and the way lengthy you’re able to grasp a posture proper. For instance, it doesn’t make sense to whole a Surya Namaskar in 5 seconds. Doing it as it should be will permit you to beef up your individual stamina and staying power, and beef up your individual power.

(*108*) a particular person is doing each and every Surya Namaskar the best approach and preserving each and every pose for longer whilst keeping up the best posture and that specialize in the breath – they’re reaping benefits extra from it than a one that does no longer do it proper. Even in case you are doing 10-15 Surya Namaskar, however as it should be, you’ll be able to avail extra advantages from it.