2023 Masters picks, odds, field: Surprising PGA predictions from unbiased golf model that nailed 8 majors

The carrying global will flip its consideration to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2023 Masters beginning on Thursday, April 6. Rory McIlroy has received 4 main tournaments, however has but to win the Masters all the way through his occupation. He just about pulled off a shocking comeback at the ultimate day of remaining 12 months’s match prior to arising simply quick at the back of Scottie Scheffler, who started the day 10 strokes forward. They are each trailing Jon Rahm in the most recent 2023 Masters odds at Caesars Sportsbook, with Rahm appreciated at 15-2.

Scheffler (8-1) and McIlroy (17-2) sign up for Cameron Smith (12-1) different 2023 Masters contenders in pursuit of a coveted inexperienced jacket. Are any of them price backing along with your 2023 Masters bets? Before locking for your 2023 Masters alternatives, you should definitely see the 2023 Masters predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine’s proprietary model, constructed by means of DFS professional Mike McClure, has been red-hot because the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In truth, the model is up over $8,600 on its best possible bets because the restart, nailing match after match.

McClure’s model predicted Rahm to complete on peak of the leaderboard on the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. The model additionally incorporated J.T. Poston in its best possible bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That guess hit at +5500, and for all the match, McClure’s best possible bets returned virtually $1,100. At remaining 12 months’s Masters, McClure’s model used to be in all places Scheffler’s first occupation main championship victory heading into the weekend.

In addition, McClure’s best possible bets incorporated Collin Morikawa successful outright on the 2021 Open Championship, even supposing he used to be indexed as an enormous 40-1 lengthy shot. The model used to be additionally in all places Rahm’s (10-1) first occupation main championship victory on the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm used to be two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, however the model nonetheless projected him because the winner.

This similar model has additionally nailed a whopping 8 majors getting into the weekend. Anyone who has adopted it has observed huge returns.

Now that the 2023 Masters box is taking form, SportsLine simulated the match 10,000 occasions, and the consequences had been unexpected. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

Top 2023 Masters predictions

One main marvel the model is looking for on the Masters 2023: Cameron Smith, a six-time PGA Tour champion and one of the vital peak 2023 Masters favorites, stumbles and does not even crack the highest 10. Smith is the protecting Open champion and claimed an match in Australia overdue remaining 12 months, however it is been a coarse opt for him ever since. He completed forty seventh in his ultimate match of 2022 prior to lacking the lower in his first match of 2023, the one aggressive golf he is performed within the remaining 3 months.

Despite the good fortune that Smith skilled at the PGA Tour remaining season, it wasn’t his best possible 12 months with regards to metrics, which might point out he used to be at the proper aspect of good fortune. He ranked outdoor the highest 100 in riding distance and riding accuracy share, whilst hanging simply 136th on excursion within the all-important strokes won off the tee stat (-.125). With the ones struggles, and with just a ignored lower to turn for his 2023 occasions, the model is warding off Smith at his present 2023 Masters making a bet odds.

Another marvel: Patrick Cantlay, a 22-1 longshot, makes a powerful run on the name. He has a significantly better likelihood to win than his odds suggest, so he is a goal for somebody in search of an enormous payday. Cantlay is fourth within the Official World Golf Ranking and has carded 5 top-25 finishes in seven occasions this season.

He got here in 3rd position on the Genesis Invitational prior to tying for fourth on the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Cantlay used to be additionally a contender on the Shriners Children’s Open in October, completing tied for 2nd. He already has one top-10 Masters end beneath his belt and made the lower in 4 of his six appearances at Augusta National, making him a worth bet as a longshot this 12 months, in keeping with the model. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2023 Masters alternatives

The model may be focused on 4 different golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer who will make unexpected runs at a inexperienced jacket. Anyone who backs those longshots may hit it giant. You can only see the model’s PGA picks here.

So, who will win the Masters 2023, and which longshots will stun {the golfing} global? Check out the 2023 Masters odds beneath after which visit SportsLine to see the projected 2023 Masters leaderboard, all from the model that’s nailed 8 golf majors, together with remaining 12 months’s Masters.

2023 Masters odds, box

See full the Masters 2023 picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Jon Rahm 15-2

Scottie Scheffler 8-1

Rory McIlroy 17-2

Cameron Smith 12-1

Jordan Spieth 15-1

Justin Thomas 16-1

Xander Schauffele 18-1

Tony Finau 20-1

Will Zalatoris 20-1

Collin Morikawa 22-1

Max Homa 22-1

Patrick Cantlay 22-1

Dustin Johnson 25-1

Cameron Young 25-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 25-1

Tom Kim 25-1

Viktor Hovland 25-1

Sungjae Im 33-1

Hideki Matsuyama 33-1

Brooks Koepka 35-1

Sam Burns 35-1

Shane Lowry 35-1

Joaquin Niemann 45-1

Tyrrell Hatton 55-1

Corey Conners 55-1

Bryson DeChambeau 55-1

Tiger Woods 55-1

Aaron Wise 60-1

Louis Oosthuizen 60-1

Abraham Ancer 60-1

Justin Rose 65-1

Patrick Reed 65-1

Tommy Fleetwood 75-1

Si-Woo Kim 80-1

Russell Henley 80-1

Sahith Theegala 80-1

Billy Horschel 85-1

Talor Gooch 90-1

Mito Pereira 90-1

Adam Scott 100-1

Gary Woodland 100-1

Bubba Watson 100-1

Tom Hoge 100-1

Brian Harman 125-1

Seamus Power 125-1

Okay H Lee 125-1

Keegan Bradley 125-1

Thomas Pieters 125-1

Ryan Fox 125-1

Sergio Garcia 125-1

Alex Noren 150-1

Scott Stallings 150-1

Kurt Kitayama 150-1

Jason Kokrak 150-1

Sepp Straka 150-1

Cameron Champ 150-1

Harold Varner 150-1

Kevin Na 150-1

Charl Schwartzel 175-1

Adam Meronk 175-1

Kevin Kisner 175-1

Phil Mickelson 200-1

Danny Willett 200-1

Francesco Molinari 200-1

Mackenzie Hughes 250-1

Zach Johnson 300-1

Adam Svensson 300-1

JT Poston 300-1

Fred Couples 1000-1

Bernhard Langer 1000-1

Vijay Singh 1500-1

Mike Weir 1500-1

Larry Mize 2500-1

Jose Maria Olazabal 2500-1

Sandy Lyle 5000-1