Nashville school shooting: Shooter bought 7 firearms legally from 5 stores, police chief says

The assailant within the Nashville school taking pictures legally bought seven firearms from 5 retail outlets ahead of Monday’s fatal assault, town’s police chief stated Tuesday afternoon. The shooter used 3 of the ones guns within the rampage, killing six other people.

The 3 youngsters killed within the assault had been known as Evelyn Dieckhaus, William Kinney and Hallie Scruggs, all 9. The 3 adults killed within the assault — Mike Hill, 61, Katherine Koonce, 60, and Cynthia Peak, 61 — all labored at The Covenant School, police stated.

- Advertisement -

During Tuesday’s transient press convention, Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief John Drake stated Hill, who labored as a custodian, used to be shot by means of the assailant thru a tumbler door that the shooter used to go into the school.

Police spokesman Don Aaron stated investigators hadn’t discovered proof that the shooter particularly focused any of the sufferers. “This school, this church building was a target of the shooter,” Aaron stated.

On “CBS Mornings” Tuesday, Drake stated the shooter, a former pupil of the school, had deliberate the assault right down to what the shooter would put on and had maps of the school.

People acquire at an access to Covenant School, which has turn into a memorial for taking pictures sufferers, March 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. - Advertisement - AP Photo/John Amis



- Advertisement -

The oldsters of the shooter, 28-year-old Audrey Hale, had been unaware the shooter had get entry to to such a lot of weapons, Drake informed journalists Tuesday. The oldsters concept that the shooter up to now had one weapon and offered it, he stated.

The purchases had been made “over the past couple of years,” Aaron stated. According to Drake, the guns had been hidden from the shooter’s oldsters — whom the shooter lived with, Aaron informed journalists.

The assailant had additionally been receiving remedy for an “emotional disorder,” the police chief stated. The remedy hadn’t been reported to government, Drake stated.

The oldsters felt that the shooter mustn’t personal guns, he stated. They had been underneath the influence that, after the shooter offered the only weapon, the shooter did not personal any longer weapons.

Tennessee does not have a “red flag” regulation that might give police the authority to take away guns from an individual, Drake stated. If it were reported that the shooter used to be suicidal or supposed to harm someone else, then government would have attempted to take the guns away, the chief stated.

“As it stands, we had absolutely no idea, actually, who this person was,” Drake stated.

The new trends had been introduced after government launched police frame digital camera video of officials responding to the taking pictures and charging into the school, with one shouting, “Let’s go!” The bodycam video confirmed officials checking study rooms for the shooter in small teams and sooner or later confronting and fatally taking pictures the attacker within the construction.

Drake stated on “CBS Mornings” that the shooter will have additionally had different goals in thoughts, together with a mall and perhaps some members of the family.

Sarah Lynch Baldwin contributed reporting.

Trending News