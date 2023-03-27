2023 Masters odds, predictions, picks: Tiger Woods projection from same golf model that nailed Scheffler’s win

Playing for the primary time in 509 days, Tiger Woods made the lower finally yr’s Masters, a feat Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka had been not able to perform. Now coming off a smash of simply seven weeks, expectancies are upper for Woods on the 2023 Masters. Play tees off Thursday, April 6 from Augusta National, and with any other complete yr got rid of from his Feb. 2021 automotive crash, Woods is at 55-1 in the most recent 2023 Masters odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

Just 24 golfers have shorter 2023 Masters odds than Woods, even if the golf legend is ranked 983rd on the earth. The 2023 Masters favourite is Jon Rahm (15-2), adopted by way of World No. 1, Scottie Scheffler (8-1), Rory McIlroy (17-2) and Cameron Smith (12-1). Before locking to your 2023 Masters selections, remember to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

- Advertisement -

SportsLine’s proprietary model, constructed by way of DFS professional Mike McClure, has been red-hot because the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In truth, the model is up over $8,400 on its easiest bets because the restart, nailing match after match.

McClure’s model predicted Jon Rahm to complete on height of the leaderboard on the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. The model additionally incorporated J.T. Poston in its easiest bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That wager hit at +5500, and for all of the match, McClure’s easiest bets returned virtually $1,100. At the 2022 Masters, McClure’s model was once everywhere Scottie Scheffler’s first occupation primary championship victory heading into the weekend.

In addition, McClure’s easiest bets incorporated Collin Morikawa profitable outright on the 2021 Open Championship, even if he was once indexed as an enormous 40-1 lengthy shot. The model was once additionally everywhere Rahm’s (10-1) first occupation primary championship victory on the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was once two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, however the model nonetheless projected him because the winner.

- Advertisement -

This same model has additionally nailed a whopping 8 majors getting into the weekend. Anyone who has adopted it has noticed large returns.

Now that the 2023 Masters box is taking form, SportsLine simulated the match 10,000 occasions, and the consequences had been sudden. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

Top 2023 Masters predictions

One primary marvel the model is looking for on the 2023 Masters: Jordan Spieth, a three-time primary champion and one of the crucial height favorites, struggles mightily at Augusta National and does not even crack the highest 25. Spieth was a fixture close to the highest of the leaderboard at Augusta National, with 4 top-three finishes throughout his first 5 begins. But over his final 4 Masters begins, he has extra finishes out of doors the highest 40 (two) than within the height 10 (one).

- Advertisement -

His strengths, which enabled him to seize that win in 2015, have escaped him this yr. Spieth ranks out of doors the highest 75 in strokes received off-the-tee and strokes received hanging, whilst he was once within the height 15 in each in 2015. Additionally, his precision has plummeted to close the ground of the PGA Tour, as he ranks a hundred and seventieth out of 209 in riding accuracy proportion (53.24%). As a former winner, Spieth will draw in 2023 Masters bets, however contemporary historical past signifies he could also be a reputation to steer clear of this yr, in step with the model.

The model has additionally printed the place Tiger will end on the 2023 Masters. Being a five-time Masters winner garners lots of the consideration, however Woods has been close to the highest of the Masters leaderboard during his occupation. He has a dozen top-five finishes at Augusta National, and his scoring reasonable on the direction (70.87) is the most productive ever (min. 50 rounds).

But this is not the same Woods, bodily, who notched the ones achievements, and he does not have the quantity of rounds that others have. He’s performed in simply 13 aggressive rounds because the get started of 2021, and simplest 4 had been beneath par. Whether historic good fortune or contemporary effects carries extra weight will resolve Woods’ end on the 2023 Masters. The model just locked in its surprising Tiger Woods Masters picks here.

How to make 2023 Masters selections

The model may be focused on 5 golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer who will make sudden runs. Anyone who backs those longshots may hit it large. You can only see the model’s PGA picks here.

Who will win the 2023 Masters, which longshots will stun {the golfing} global, and the place will Tiger Woods end? Check out the 2023 Masters odds beneath after which visit SportsLine to see the projected 2023 Masters leaderboard, all from the model that’s nailed 8 golf majors, together with final yr’s Masters.

2023 Masters odds, box

See full the Masters 2023 picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Jon Rahm 15-2

Scottie Scheffler 8-1

Rory McIlroy 17-2

Cameron Smith 12-1

Jordan Spieth 15-1

Justin Thomas 16-1

Xander Schauffele 18-1

Tony Finau 20-1

Will Zalatoris 20-1

Collin Morikawa 22-1

Max Homa 22-1

Patrick Cantlay 22-1

Dustin Johnson 25-1

Cameron Young 25-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 25-1

Tom Kim 25-1

Viktor Hovland 25-1

Sungjae Im 33-1

Hideki Matsuyama 33-1

Brooks Koepka 35-1

Sam Burns 35-1

Shane Lowry 35-1

Joaquin Niemann 45-1

Tyrrell Hatton 55-1

Corey Conners 55-1

Bryson DeChambeau 55-1

Tiger Woods 55-1

Aaron Wise 60-1

Louis Oosthuizen 60-1

Abraham Ancer 60-1

Justin Rose 65-1

Patrick Reed 65-1

Tommy Fleetwood 75-1

Si-Woo Kim 80-1

Russell Henley 80-1

Sahith Theegala 80-1

Billy Horschel 85-1

Talor Gooch 90-1

Mito Pereira 90-1

Adam Scott 100-1

Gary Woodland 100-1

Bubba Watson 100-1

Tom Hoge 100-1

Brian Harman 125-1

Seamus Power 125-1

Okay H Lee 125-1

Keegan Bradley 125-1

Thomas Pieters 125-1

Ryan Fox 125-1

Sergio Garcia 125-1

Alex Noren 150-1

Scott Stallings 150-1

Kurt Kitayama 150-1

Jason Kokrak 150-1

Sepp Straka 150-1

Cameron Champ 150-1

Harold Varner 150-1

Kevin Na 150-1

Charl Schwartzel 175-1

Adam Meronk 175-1

Kevin Kisner 175-1

Phil Mickelson 200-1

Danny Willett 200-1

Francesco Molinari 200-1

Mackenzie Hughes 250-1

Zach Johnson 300-1

Adam Svensson 300-1

JT Poston 300-1

Fred Couples 1000-1

Bernhard Langer 1000-1

Vijay Singh 1500-1

Mike Weir 1500-1

Larry Mize 2500-1

Jose Maria Olazabal 2500-1

Sandy Lyle 5000-1