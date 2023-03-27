MARSHALL, Texas – A man was once hospitalized Saturday after the Marshall Police Department stated officials shot him in self-defense after he pointed what became out to be a replica rifle at them.
The man was once known as Shimon Faggett, 43.
Officers have been known as round 11:23 p.m. Saturday to the downtown area after receiving stories of a man dressed in a trench coat and carrying a rifle. The man was once reported to be strolling in the center of the street.
“Responding officers made contact with the subject and the subject was holding a rifle,” the Marshall Police Department stated in a press unencumber. “The officers repeatedly ordered the subject to drop the weapon. He refused and pointed the rifle at the officers, resulting in the officers shooting in self-defense.”
Police stated the officials started rendering first support. EMS was once summoned, and the man was once taken to Christus Good Shepherd, the place he stays hospitalized.
“The investigation later revealed that the weapon carried by the subject was a replica and not a functioning firearm,” police stated. “The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave in accordance with department policy.”
Police Chief Cliff Carruth requested the Texas Rangers to analyze the incident as a part of the dept’s coverage, and the dept says the Marshall Police Department is cooperating absolutely with the continuing investigation.
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is main the crime scene investigation in coordination with the Texas Rangers, police stated.
“The Marshall Police Department is committed to ensuring the safety of our community and will continue to work diligently to maintain the trust and confidence of the community. We will provide additional updates as more information becomes available and appropriate,” police stated.
