MARSHALL, Texas – A man was once hospitalized Saturday after the Marshall Police Department stated officials shot him in self-defense after he pointed what became out to be a replica rifle at them.

The man was once known as Shimon Faggett, 43.

Officers have been known as round 11:23 p.m. Saturday to the downtown area after receiving stories of a man dressed in a trench coat and carrying a rifle. The man was once reported to be strolling in the center of the street.

“Responding officers made contact with the subject and the subject was holding a rifle,” the Marshall Police Department stated in a press unencumber. “The officers repeatedly ordered the subject to drop the weapon. He refused and pointed the rifle at the officers, resulting in the officers shooting in self-defense.”