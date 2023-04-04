2023 Masters odds, predictions, picks: Tiger Woods projection by top golf model that called Scheffler’s win

Jon Rahm has received a minimum of two strokes over the sector in 10 of his closing 20 rounds at Augusta National Golf Club, however he has but to contend for a inexperienced jacket. He is looking for consistency throughout the 2023 Masters, which starts on Thursday, after profitable 3 tournaments early within the season. Rahm’s shape has dipped, regardless that, as he slightly completed within the top 40 at Bay Hill and exited early on the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play tournament. He is 8-1 within the 2023 Masters odds at Caesars Sportsbook, becoming a member of Rory McIlroy (15-2) and Scottie Scheffler (13-2) as the one 2023 Masters golfers shorter than 10-1.

Other 2023 Masters contenders come with Cameron Smith (14-1), Jordan Spieth (14-1) and Justin Thomas (15-1). Tiger Woods, the event’s all-time cash chief, is a 60-1 longshot at the PGA odds board. Before locking to your 2023 Masters choices, make sure you see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine’s proprietary model, constructed by DFS professional Mike McClure, has been red-hot because the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In reality, the model is up over $8,400 on its absolute best bets because the restart, nailing event after event.

McClure’s model predicted Jon Rahm to complete on top of the leaderboard on the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. The model additionally incorporated J.T. Poston in its absolute best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That wager hit at +5500, and for all the event, McClure’s absolute best bets returned virtually $1,100. At the 2022 Masters, McClure’s model was once all over the place Scottie Scheffler’s first profession main championship victory heading into the weekend.

In addition, McClure’s absolute best bets incorporated Collin Morikawa profitable outright on the 2021 Open Championship, even if he was once indexed as an enormous 40-1 lengthy shot. The model was once additionally all over the place Rahm’s (10-1) first profession main championship victory on the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was once two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, however the model nonetheless projected him because the winner.

This similar model has additionally nailed a whopping 8 majors coming into the weekend. Anyone who has adopted it has noticed large returns.

Now that the 2023 Masters box is ready, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 instances, and the effects have been unexpected. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

Top 2023 Masters predictions

One main wonder the model is looking for on the 2023 Masters: Jordan Spieth, the 2015 Masters champion, struggles and fails to even crack the top 12. Spieth rolled via Augusta early in his profession, completing 3rd or higher in 3 of his first 4 appearances on the Masters. He ran away with the 2015 identify, capturing 18-under par and profitable by 4 strokes.

He’s best had one top-10 efficiency at Augusta since 2018, then again, and he neglected the minimize altogether in 2022. That’s a part of a bigger pattern of relating to play in majors. In reality, he hasn’t gained any majors since 2017 and he is completed nineteenth or worse in 11 majors since 2019. The model is fading Spieth in its 2023 Masters absolute best bets, making him probably the most golfers to steer clear of this week.

The model has additionally published the place Tiger Woods will end on the 2023 Masters. He is best $412,000 clear of achieving $10 million in profession income on the Masters, already the event’s all-time cash chief. Woods gained the event in 2019 however he has 3 finishes out of doors the top 30 in his closing 4 appearances.

He has best made one aggressive get started this season, carding a Forty fifth-place on the Genesis Invitational in February. The five-time Masters winner skipped the Players Championship closing month after telling journalists that he would focal point on majors and choose tournaments this season. Woods will depend on his enjoy at Augusta to triumph over his loss of shape and bodily health this week. The model just locked in its surprising Tiger Woods Masters picks here.

How to make 2023 Masters choices

The model could also be concentrated on 3 golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer who will make unexpected runs.

The model is also targeting golfers who will make surprising runs at the 2023 Masters.

2023 Masters odds, box

2023 Masters odds, box

Scottie Scheffler +650

Rory McIlroy +750

Jon Rahm +800

Cameron Smith +1400

Jordan Spieth +1400

Justin Thomas +1500

Will Zalatoris +1600

Collin Morikawa +1600

Max Homa +1600

Xander Schauffele +2000

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Sam Burns +2500

Jason Day +2500

Tony Finau +2800

Sungjae Im +2800

Dustin Johnson +2800

Viktor Hovland +2800

Cameron Young +3000

Brooks Koepka +3000

Joohyung (Tom) Kim +3300

Hideki Matsuyama +3500

Matthew Fitzpatrick +3500

Joaquin Niemann +4000

Shane Lowry +4500

Keith Mitchell +5000

Tyrrell Hatton +5500

Tiger Woods +6000

Tommy Fleetwood +6000

Bryson DeChambeau +6500

Justin Rose +7000

Corey Conners +7500

Louis Oosthuizen +7500

Patrick Reed +8000

Russell Henley +8000

Sahith Theegala +8000

Abraham Ancer +8500

Talor Gooch +9000

Si-Woo Kim +9000

Mito Pereira +9000

Adam Scott +10000

Bubba Watson +10000

Chris Kirk +12500

Min Woo Lee +12500

Billy Horschel +12500

Tom Hoge +12500

Sergio Garcia +12500

Scott Stallings +15000

Gary Woodland +15000

Kurt Kitayama +15000

Okay H Lee +15000

Sepp Straka +15000

Keegan Bradley +15000

Ryan Fox +15000

Harold Varner +15000

Brian Harman +15000

Kevin Na +15000

Alex Noren +17500

Seamus Power +17500

Harris English +17500

Cameron Champ +17500

Thomas Pieters +17500

Charl Schwartzel +20000

Jason Kokrak +20000

Phil Mickelson +20000

Kevin Kisner +20000

Danny Willett +22500

Adrian Meronk +22500

J T Poston +22500

Mackenzie Hughes +25000

Taylor Moore +25000

Francesco Molinari +25000

Adam Svensson +30000

Zach Johnson +35000

Kazuki Higa +50000

Fred Couples +100000

Bernhard Langer +100000

Vijay Singh +150000

Mike Weir +150000

Larry Mize +250000

Jose Maria Olazabal +250000

Sandy Lyle +500000