2023 Charles Schwab Challenge picks, odds, predictions, field: Golf expert fades Collin Morikawa

The PGA Tour is in Texas for the fourth time previously 3 months for the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge this week at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth. Events within the Lone Star State normally draw sturdy fields, and this week’s match at “Hogan’s Alley” is not any exception. Among the ones anticipated to tee off Thursday are longtime Dallas resident Scottie Scheffler and local Jordan Spieth. Viktor Hovland, a runner-up together with Scheffler eventually week’s PGA Championship, additionally is likely one of the 120 avid gamers within the Charles Schwab Challenge box. Ten of the highest 25 avid gamers on this planet golfing rating are scheduled to play, together with protecting champion Sam Burns, Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau and Max Homa. PGA professional Michael Block will play on a sponsor exemption after his wonderful run at Oak Hill, the place he tied for fifteenth following an ace at the fifteenth hollow that raised the largest roar of the weekend.

Scheffler is the 4-1 favourite in Caesars Sportsbook’s newest 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge odds. He is adopted by way of Spieth (12-1), Finau (14-1), Hovland (14-1) and Morikawa (16-1) within the PGA odds. Burns is priced at 22-1, whilst Block is an enormous 500-1 longshot. Before making any 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge choices, you should definitely check out the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from SportsLine golf insider Sia Nejad.

Nejad focuses on making a bet and DFS in golfing, amongst different sports activities. He’s had fantastic luck within the outright and first-round chief markets and making a bet head-to-head matchups. At the Wells Fargo, he had Wyndham Clark amongst his longshot outrights, backing the 75-1 shot earlier than he ruled at Quail Hollow for his first PGA Tour victory.

In 2022, Nejad hit six first-round leaders in a 12-week span whilst peppering in match outrights all through the yr. In 2023, SportsLine debuted “The Early Wedge,” and within the first 3 months of the display, he hit two FRLs and 3 outright winners. Nejad additionally had a profitable head-to-head report in 8 of 10 weeks (together with complete match sweeps on head-to-head performs). He was once up greater than 70 devices over that three-month span.

Now, Nejad has studied the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge box and has locked in his easiest bets, peak sleepers and favorites to steer clear of.

Top 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge expert choices

One wonder: The expert is fading Morikawa, a two-time primary champion and some of the peak names within the box. The 26-year-old has simply six top-25 finishes in 16 outings this season and has cracked the highest 10 as soon as since February. Putting has been Morikawa’s downside from the beginning, and it is not getting higher. He ranks 169th in strokes received hanging and 107th across the inexperienced. Morikawa’s accuracy is impeccable, however his loss of distance (148th) and hanging woes put him at an obstacle. “I have no intention of betting on him to win the tournament,” Nejad informed SportsLine.

On the opposite hand, Nejad loves the price on Burns, who scorched the direction at the weekend remaining yr. The 26-year-old went 8 underneath par over the overall two rounds and dropped in a 38-foot putt to overcome Scheffler within the playoff. Putting is the five-time PGA Tour winner’s bread-and-butter, however he additionally is robust off the tee. He ranks fourth on excursion in strokes received at the vegetables and is twenty first in overall using. So if he has a just right week with the irons, he may just repeat. Burns has performed 126 profession occasions however already has defended a name, profitable in 2021 and ’22 on the Valspar. See who he is backing at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge golfing choices

Nejad has locked in his easiest bets for the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge and is selecting his longshots, together with person who's priced at round 90-1. The expert says this golfer is in "surprisingly good recent form" and may just pull off a large wonder.

So which avid gamers will have to you goal or steer clear of for the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge, and which golfer within the Charles Schwab Challenge 2023 box may just deliver an enormous payday of round 90-1?

2023 Charles Schwab Challenge odds, box, contenders

2023 Charles Schwab Challenge odds, box, contenders

2023 Charles Schwab Challenge odds, box, contenders

