Lakeland mom needs help replacing van for son who uses wheelchair

LAKELAND, Fla. — Julie Stirling is a mum or dad who cares for her son, Kamryn, who is now 23 years outdated. Kamryn was once born together with his dual sister 13 weeks untimely, and miraculously survived. However, he has lived with the scientific penalties ever since, affected by occasional seizures and visible impairment, necessitating a mobility chair.

Despite those demanding situations, Kamryn is a supply of pleasure and gratitude for Stirling. “He has totally changed my life,” she stated. “I thank God a hundred times over for him.” However, she now faces the potential of shedding him on account of the circle of relatives’s transportation. Kamryn calls for a specialised van to get to his physician’s appointments in Tampa, which might be important to his survival. The 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan the circle of relatives these days uses is steadily in deficient situation, and from time to time gained’t get started. The fumes that input the car when it does reason intoxication, and the van has already led to Stirling to cancel blood paintings for Kamryn.

- Advertisement -

Family participants have tried to mend the van, however not anything has labored. Stirling has paid over $500 for portions, and does no longer have the monetary capability to take the auto to a mechanic. As a final lodge, the circle of relatives has created a GoFundMe web page to shop for Kamryn a more moderen van, which Stirling hopes will permit her to proceed taking him to his physician’s appointments. “I don’t want to lose him. I can’t lose him. This is my best friend,” Stirling stated. She is now asking for help from the general public to stay her miracle kid alive.

To donate and help Kamryn get his new van, consult with the GoFundMe web page at

this link.