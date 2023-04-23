20 years later, ‘infatuated’ ex-boyfriend arrested for 2003 murder of 20-year-old Megan McDonald

A person has been arrested for the 2003 killing of his ex-girlfriend, 20-year-old Megan McDonald, consistent with government, who allege he used to be “infatuated” together with her and went “into a rage.”

Edward Holley, 42, of Wawayanda, New York, who’s charged with second-degree murder, allegedly hit McDonald more than one instances within the head whilst in her automotive within the early hours of March 14, 2003, consistent with New York State Police and the prison grievance.

“We believe this crime was intimate partner violence,” state police Capt. Joseph Kolek mentioned at a news convention Thursday. “Additionally, Ed Holley owed Megan a substantial sum of money.”

McDonald used to be discovered useless from blunt drive trauma on a dust trail in Wallkill, New York, the day after she used to be killed, consistent with police. McDonald’s father, an NYPD detective, died 12 months previous, in 2002, according to The New York Times.

Holley allegedly owed McDonald cash that used to be inflicting “hostility” between them, consistent with the legal grievance. She allegedly attempted to finish their dating a number of days earlier than she used to be killed, consistent with the grievance, and government added that it seemed Holley “was infatuated” with McDonald.

On the morning of March 13, McDonald dropped off her new boyfriend at his condo. He mentioned he by no means noticed her once more, consistent with the legal grievance.

McDonald arrived at a house in Wallkill for a party that evening round 7 p.m., however she did not cross within as a result of Holley used to be there, the grievance mentioned.

About half-hour later, McDonald arrived at a space in Middletown and made more than one calls looking for marijuana, together with one name to a chum on the celebration the place Holley used to be, the grievance mentioned.

Around middle of the night, McDonald left the celebration and mentioned she used to be going instantly house as a result of she needed to paintings the following day, the grievance mentioned. At about 12:15 a.m., McDonald arrived again on the Wallkill party and advised other people she used to be going to head smoke, and two mins later she drove away, the grievance mentioned.

Around 12:25 a.m., McDonald arrived at “suspect 2″‘s space, and he were given in her automotive and advised McDonald he did not have marijuana for her, the grievance mentioned. McDonald then advised him she’d cross get marijuana from Holley, consistent with a 2010 interview with “suspect 2,” the grievance mentioned.

Holley used to be McDonald’s primary marijuana provider and police consider McDonald reached out to him as a “last resort” at the evening she used to be killed, the grievance mentioned.

Around 12:30 a.m., a witness noticed McDonald’s automotive being adopted thru Wallkill by way of a depressing Honda Civic hatchback, consistent with the grievance.

Days later, when McDonald’s automotive used to be discovered 500 toes from Holley’s house, police decided the 20-year-old were killed whilst she used to be within the motive force’s seat of her automotive, the record mentioned.

Holley later advised police he knew McDonald used to be out of doors the home celebration the place he used to be at the evening she used to be killed, consistent with the grievance. In one interview, Holley advised police he drove his pink Honda Civic hatchback again to his house that evening, consistent with the grievance.

Holley “provided numerous contradictory stories and alibis,” consistent with the grievance. Authorities mentioned Holley persistently advised police he ultimate noticed McDonald a number of days earlier than she used to be killed after they had an altercation, despite the fact that police mentioned his explanation why for the altercation modified in every interview, consistent with the legal grievance.

In 2021, an research confirmed McDonald’s DNA and Holley’s DNA on McDonald’s telephone, which used to be left in her automotive, the grievance mentioned. Authorities consider the evening of the murder Holley went thru McDonald’s telephone and noticed she had lately known as an ex, “causing Holley to go into a rage,” the grievance mentioned.

In January 2023, an research positioned McDonald, Holley and “suspect 2″‘s cell phones “together at key locations” at the evening the 20-year-old used to be killed, the grievance mentioned. “Suspect 2,” who died in 2010, used to be conversant in the realm McDonald’s frame used to be discovered, the grievance added.

In March 2023, DNA proof confirmed Holley were in McDonald’s automotive, the grievance mentioned.

Holley has been arraigned and remanded with out bail, state police mentioned.

As Holley used to be transported by way of police, he advised newshounds, “I am definitely not guilty. I love Megan with all my heart.” It used to be no longer right away transparent if he had an legal professional.

The state police mentioned Thursday that they are nonetheless asking any person with information to name them at 845-344-5300.