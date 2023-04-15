2 shot dead at off-campus house party near James Madison University

Neither of the deceased have been scholars at the college.

Two males have been shot and killed at a party in off-campus housing near James Madison University in Rockingham County, Virginia, consistent with police.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department spoke back to a document of pictures being fired at round middle of the night Saturday. When they arrived on scene, police made up our minds that there have been a party and two men have been shot.

Rescue devices spoke back to the scene and each topics have been pronounced dead within the place of dwelling. Virginia State Police and JMU Police additionally spoke back to the scene.

Police recognized the deceased as 22-year-old D’angleo Marquise Gracy and an unnamed 17-year-old male. Neither have been scholars at JMU.

No suspects are in custody, however police mentioned there is not any recognized explanation why to consider there’s an ongoing danger to the neighborhood.

“At this time the incident appears to be an isolated one that stemmed from an incident at the party. It is strongly believe there are individuals with specific information relating to this crime, and anyone who may have any information of any kind is encouraged to please contact the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 564-3800,” Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson mentioned in a press free up.

A consultant for JMU advised ABC News that the place of dwelling the place the capturing took place used to be no longer JMU-owned assets.

JMU President Jonathan Alger additionally launched a remark in an e-mail to the JMU neighborhood, consistent with college scholar newspaper The Breeze.

“Although they were not JMU students, they have connections with our local community and many across our campus will be impacted,” Alger wrote. “As a university, we believe in the importance of supporting one another during difficult times. We extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of these two individuals.”

The ongoing investigation is being treated through the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.