April 14-16: Things to do in North Texas this weekend

DALLAS — There turns out to be a celebratory theme with a large number of occasions going down this weekend, and each and every one has their particular reason why.

From bluebonnets and beer, to a Dallas staple and a neighborhood icon long past too quickly, the following couple of days will spotlight one of the many causes to love North Texas.

Friday, April 14

Dallas Southern Pride will spend the weekend honoring Kirk Myers-Hill, founder and CEO of Abounding Prosperity, Incorporated and a well known group chief in South Dallas.

They’ll then host an tournament celebrating his existence at Thrive Nightclub, beginning at 8 p.m. Friday. It’ll be loose to input and there shall be an open bar till 9:30 p.m. In addition to that, Texas local rapper BeatKing (AKA: Club Godzilla) may be set to carry out.

FRIDAY >> 𝙆𝙄𝙍𝙆 𝙈𝙔𝙀𝙍𝙎-𝙃𝙄𝙇𝙇 𝘊𝘌𝘓𝘌𝘉𝘙𝘈𝘛𝘐𝘖𝘕 𝘖𝘍 𝘓𝘐𝘍𝘌 >> SPECIAL PERFORMANCE @ClubGodzilla #LifeOfASuperhero… Posted by way of Dallas Southern Pride on Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Saturday, April 15

It’s a birthday party on best of the arena … or a minimum of on best of Dallas. The town’s Reunion Tower shall be celebrating its forty fifth birthday on Saturday.

The tower will mark its big day with two lighting fixtures presentations that includes a red a teal show. You can catch the lighting fixtures from 12:01 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. or 7:00 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

The Dallas skyline can even illuminate to have fun the Reunion’s birthday and “Reunion Tower Day,” in accordance to a Mayoral Proclamation.

And if you have a birthday in April, believe your self fortunate! The tower is providing discounted grownup common admission tickets all weekend for $4.50.

Keep in thoughts, the bargain will best be to be had on the price tag counter. Have your ID able to display evidence that you are the tower’s birthday dual.

Sunday, April 16

Bask in the wonderful thing about bluebonnets in Ennis this weekend.

The town is celebrating no longer best one of Texas’ state plant life (it appears, there are six), but in addition their very own Bluebonnet Trails, which used to be designated that the state’s professional path in 1997.

The Bluebonnet Festival shall be filled with meals, kid-friendly actions, distributors, and performances. You too can take part in the Downtown Ennis Wine Wander, when you are at it.

Tickets shall be to be had on the gate at $5 for everybody 13 years and older. Kids 12 and beneath get in without cost.

If you’ll be able to’t make to the pageant, you’ll be able to nonetheless take a force across the Bluebonnet Trails. They’ll be to be had till the top of April.

