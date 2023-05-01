Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Florida

2 people shot in Pinellas County, St. Pete PD searching for suspect

By accuratenewsinfo
On Monday in St. Petersburg, two people had been shot, and there’s lately no information concerning the offender.

The St. Petersburg Police Department used to be alerted round 12:30 p.m. about gunshots heard in the 1600 block of Central Avenue.

(*2*)

Upon arrival, officials discovered the 2 gunshot sufferers who had been therefore taken to a close-by health facility. Currently, they’re each in strong situation.

This news remains to be unfolding, and we will be able to supply updates as extra information turns into to be had.

