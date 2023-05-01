Denver high school shooting suspect dead; parents push security

- Advertisement -

Authorities announced on Thursday that a 17-year-old student accused of shooting and injuring two administrators at East High School in Denver, Colorado, was found dead in the woods near his car, approximately 50 miles (80 kilometers) from the city. Students and parents had already expressed concern over recent violence and a lack of action from officials before the incident, which occurred on Wednesday morning.

The administrators were unarmed and had searched Austin Lyle for weapons, which was a daily requirement due to his behavioral issues, when the shooting occurred. The cause of death for Lyle, whose body was found on the same day as the shooting, has not yet been released.

The shooting has once again ignited the debate over arming school resource officers in Denver, where officials abandoned the practice several years ago. Parents and locals have grown increasingly frustrated with the lack of protection for their children. After the recent shootings, officials have announced that armed officers will return to the public high schools in Denver.

According to records from the Naval Postgraduate School database, there have been more than 1,300 school shootings and related incidents since 2000. The shooting in Colorado was at least the second school shooting that week, following a fatal shooting in a Dallas-area high school.

Two administrators were injured in the shooting, one of whom has been released from the hospital, while the other is in serious condition. Lyle had been attending East High School after being disciplined at a nearby Aurora high school for violating school policies the previous year.

Denver Public Schools officials have confirmed that safety plans are enacted in response to past behavioral experiences and educational records of students. While it’s a common practice throughout Colorado’s public schools, daily pat-downs are rare.

Officials said that Lyle fled after the shooting and his body was found that night outside the small town of Bailey, in Park County. The cause of death has not yet been released due to the pending autopsy.

Associated Press reporters Sarah Brumfield in Silver Spring, Maryland, and Matthew Brown in Billings, Montana, contributed to this report.