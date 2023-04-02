2 killed in Carrollton wrong-way crash





CARROLLTON, Texas — Two other folks died in a three-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, Carrollton Police mentioned.

Police mentioned their preliminary investigation displays there have been 3 automobiles concerned, one in every of which used to be using the mistaken means, heading northbound in the southbound lanes.

The wrong-way driving force and a 2nd automobile's driving force had been pronounced lifeless at the scene. A 3rd driving force concerned in the crash used to be taken to the medical institution in strong situation.

Police are nonetheless investigating the crash. No different main points had been launched.





