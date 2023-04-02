Solution to Evan Birnholz’s April 2 crossword, “On a Roll”







Hello from the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament in Stamford, Conn. Just about everyone seems to be right here — the development were given bought out for the primary time since I started attending it in 2012. I'll do my perfect, however the most efficient I will be able to hope for is to sooner or later make the B finals. I'm no longer anticipating that this weekend with this type of turnout and with many quicker solvers competing, however you by no means know. Mostly I'm right here to spend time with the puzzle circle of relatives throughout the largest crossword reunion of the yr. The standings are posted here if you wish to have to monitor them, and I consider there shall be a to hand YouTube link posted at the primary website if you wish to have to watch the finals afterward Sunday afternoon (however don't quote me on that).

Today’s Post puzzle has a meta, despite the fact that, this means that it’s decidedly no longer a match crossword.

The directions to the meta say we’re on the lookout for a six-letter phrase. The very first thing you’d usually do is to take a look at the lengthy solutions that are in most cases thematic … however are they? There are a pair of 12-letter solutions close to the middle of the grid (SEVEN SAMURAI at 34D and ACADEMICALLY at 38D) crossing 10-letter solutions (DON’T BOTHER at 60A and TV PRODUCER at 78A), and every of those solutions shape a part of a broad open phase of white squares. This is already an peculiar setup; why no longer unfold those longer words out farther aside like in a standard crossword?

Instead, you'll in finding two key hints within the clues to a pair of three-letter solutions:

63A: [What an O resembles after you shade it in (as you should 21 times)] is PIP .

77A: [One of six objects hidden in this puzzle’s 5×5 sections of white squares (and where you need to find the letters matching the value shown there)] is DIE.

These two clues, at the side of the puzzle identify, must provide the first actual perception: This is a puzzle about cube. So let’s take a look at the ones clues for PIP and DIE once more. There are six cube hidden within the puzzle, there are comfortably six 5×5 sections of white squares, and you’re advised to coloration within the letter O 21 occasions. Start shading within the O’s in the ones 5×5 sections and also you’ll see the six cube, representing all six rolls from 1 thru 6:

Okay, however now what? We have the six cube rolls, however it may not be instantly transparent how to extract a six-letter phrase from that. The parenthetical instruction to the DIE clue says “you need to find the letters matching the value shown there.” One thought you may check out is to take the primary letter of die 1, the second one letter of die 2, and so forth … however this received’t produce a actual phrase. (Before I added that parenthetical information to the DIE clue, my test-solvers reported making an attempt a number of different ingenious however mistaken paths, like making an attempt to change the O’s with different letters, drawing traces between the pips, as in connect-the-dots, or even “rolling” the cube in order that every 5×5 phase can be circled!)

The best manner to crack this may well be to take a look at the cube with the upper rolls. Do you realize anything else extraordinary in regards to the 5×5 sections for the 5 and six cube? They every characteristic many cases of the similar letter. That is the important thing perception to fixing the meta: Each die incorporates a letter that looks precisely the similar choice of occasions as the worth of that die.

The handiest letter that looks precisely as soon as at the die with one pip is G . All different letters on that die are repeated.

The handiest letter that looks precisely two times at the die with two pips is A . All different letters on that die seem both as soon as, or 3 or extra occasions.

The handiest letter that looks precisely thrice at the die with 3 pips is M .

The handiest letter that looks precisely 4 occasions at the die with 4 pips is B .

The handiest letter that looks precisely 5 occasions at the die with 5 pips is L .

The handiest letter that looks precisely six occasions at the die with six pips is E .

Take all of the ones key letters within the order of the cube, and also you spell out GAMBLE .

There had been 3 assets of inspiration for this puzzle: Two other meta suites and a online game. Longtime New York Times crossword solvers would possibly be mindful Patrick Berry’s magnificent “Cross” Words Contest in October 2011, which was once certainly one of my first exposures to metas and is amongst my favourite units of crosswords ever written. Paolo Pasco’s extraordinarily artful “Remedial Chaos Theory” suite from September 2022 made nice use of cube as each a puzzle mechanism and as a storytelling tool. Most not too long ago, despite the fact that, my spouse and I’ve been taking part in the sport “Dicey Dungeons” on Nintendo Switch for the reason that get started of 2023. It’s a turn-based combat sport the place you’ll turn on other talents relying at the rolls of cube. The sport will give you a just right development of issue as you continue throughout the levels and it doesn’t take itself that significantly, which makes it amusing to play with out making you are feeling extraordinarily annoyed when you lose.

All of these items were given me fascinated by how to incorporate cube into my very own puzzle and, for a whilst, I’d assumed that the best way I sought after to do it might be utterly unattainable. First, each O had to be positioned exactly of their right kind positions and there couldn’t be any further O’s at the cube. Second, the objective letters of G-A-M-B-L-E had to be the one letters matching the worth of every die. And 3rd, all of this had to happen in six other 5×5 clusters of white squares; I am getting sufficient complications making an attempt to accommodate one or two 5×5 sections in a customary grid, let by myself six of them in a constrained meta.

I began with the 4 die as it appeared love it can be tricky to incorporate 4 B’s at the side of 4 O’s, then I moved to the 6 die. I figured if I will be able to by hook or by crook get six E’s to have compatibility round six O’s on this 5×5 area, then the remainder must continue a lot more simply. Amazingly, I were given throughout the 6 die a lot quicker than I anticipated, however I used to be lifeless incorrect about how simply the opposite cube would continue. I will be able to’t be mindful how again and again I stuffed some of the cube roughly cleanly, handiest to understand that I had 3 E’s as well as to 3 M’s at the 3 die, or an additional distinctive letter as well as to G at the 1 die.

Although it wasn’t essential, something I want I can have pulled off on this puzzle was once to haven’t any O’s any place outdoor of the cube. I were given nearer to attaining that than I might have anticipated; there aren’t any stray O’s close to the 6 die, and several other of the remainder O’s may most likely were got rid of with out an excessive amount of hassle. The O’s simply at the outdoor of the 1 and 5 cube, alternatively, had been mainly caught it doesn’t matter what I did. So I deserted that purpose and let the PIP and DIE revealers do the paintings of explaining the place to glance and what O’s you’d want.

Just a few clues of be aware sooner than wrapping this up:

72A: [www.brynmawr.___] is EDU . It’s my spouse’s alma mater, so after all it was once going into my puzzle.

80A: [Astro turf?] is HOUSTON . My favourite clue lately.

109A: [One whom Weird Al advised to “work a little bit harder on improving your low self-esteem, you stupid freak,” in “Your Horoscope for Today”] is SCORPIO . I as soon as used a “Your Horoscope for Today” lyric to clue VIRGO again in June 2018. I’m shocked I haven’t but finished the similar for ARIES.

113A: [They’re on board, but they’re not on board with the captain] is MUTINEERS . My second-favorite clue lately.

34D: [Akira Kurosawa’s “epic primal myth that pulsates through cinema,” per a headline in the Guardian] is “ SEVEN SAMURAI .” I’ve by no means noticed it, and I must proper that, however I’m conscious about how influential it was once on motion motion pictures and westerns that adopted it.

BOBBY ORR . How may it were a “flying goal”? 53D: [Scorer of the “flying goal” to win the 1970 Stanley Cup] is. How may it were a “flying goal”? Take a look for yourself . It’s probably the most iconic footage in hockey historical past.

104D: [Leave Boston or Chicago, say?] is GO SOLO. As in, the vintage rock bands Boston or Chicago.