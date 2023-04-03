2 dead, girl injured as hot air balloon catches fire outside of Mexico City

Two other folks died and a girl used to be injured after the hot air balloon they had been driving in stuck fire close to Mexico City, government mentioned Saturday.

Officials within the state of Mexico, which borders the capital, mentioned the girl suffered burns and a damaged arm.

According to a video of the incident posted on social media, the occupants of the balloon perceived to have fallen or jumped from the craft.

The lifeless had been indexed as a person, 50, and a girl, 38. The sufferers had been recognized as husband and spouse Jose Nolasco and Viridiana Becerril, native officers mentioned, the Daily Mail reported.

“The Cuajimalpa Mayor’s Office extends its condolences to family, friends and acquaintances of José Nolasco and Viridiana Becerril who died this morning due to the collapse of a hot air balloon in Teotihuacán,” officers said in a commentary on Facebook.

The commentary didn’t say whether or not there have been every other passengers at the balloon

The twist of fate took place close to the pre-Hispanic damage web page of Teotihuacan, simply north of Mexico City. The house is a well-liked location for balloon rides.

The reason of the twist of fate used to be below investigation.

With its Pyramids of the Sun and the Moon, and its Avenue of the Dead, Teotihuacan is a well-liked vacationer vacation spot, a surviving monument to the pre-Columbian length.

A hot air balloon is noticed over the Pyramid of the Moon in Teotihuacan, Mexico State, all through the spring equinox party on March 20, 2023. CLAUDIO CRUZ/AFP by means of Getty Images



Teotihuacan used to be as soon as a big town that housed over 100,000 population and lined round 8 sq. miles.

The still-mysterious town used to be one of the most important on the earth at its apex between 100 B.C. and A.D. 750. But it used to be deserted ahead of the upward thrust of the Aztecs within the 14th century.

AFP contributed to this file.

