2 arrested in connection with fatal shooting of Arlington man trying to sell car

Authorities have arrested two folks in connection with the fatal shooting final month of a man who used to be trying to sell a car thru social media, Arlington police mentioned.

Luis Gutierrez, 18, used to be arrested Friday at his house in Dallas via the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force, in accordance to police. He used to be at Tarrant County Jail on Monday afternoon. He is dealing with a capital homicide via terror risk price in connection with the shooting, and his bail is $500,000, in accordance to on-line prison data.

Cristian Saucedo, 19, used to be arrested Wednesday in Dallas for an unrelated crime, in accordance to police. He used to be at Dallas County Jail on Monday afternoon and his bail is $1.11 million, on-line data confirmed. He could also be dealing with a capital homicide price.

It is unclear if the 2 males who’re accused of homicide in the March fatal shooting have lawyers.

Around 6 p.m. March 21, officials had been dispatched to the 700 block of Port Richmond Way, the place any person reported {that a} man, later known as Khudhair Hamdan, 55, used to be unresponsive and mendacity at the street, police had mentioned.

Hamdan, who were shot, used to be taken to a health facility the place he used to be pronounced useless, police mentioned.

Investigators discovered Hamdan used to be serving to a circle of relatives member sell a car thru social media, and had agreed to take any person who had expressed passion in buying the automobile for a check power, police mentioned.

Police mentioned investigators received video proof and testimony from witnesses who mentioned “two young men” and Hamdan were given into the car on the sufferer’s house and left for a check power.

While touring in the car alongside Port Richmond Way, one of the 2 males Hamdan took for a check power shot him, police mentioned. Hamdan collapsed after he were given out of the automobile, in accordance to police.

The two males then drove away with the car, later forsaking it at the back of a shopping mall close to the intersection of Matlock and Sublett roads.

“Mr. Hamdan was simply trying to help a relative sell a car — and now his family’s entire world has been turned upside down,” Arlington Chief of Police Al Jones mentioned in a written observation. “Violent offenders like these, who are willing to kill a man for a vehicle they abandoned a few minutes later, have no place on our streets.”