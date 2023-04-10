Monday, April 10, 2023
type here...
Florida

Lawmaker Likens Trans People to ‘Mutants’ | Headlines

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Lawmaker Likens Trans People to ‘Mutants’ | Headlines



TALLAHASSEE — The Florida House may well be poised to soak up a invoice that seeks to save you transgender women and men from the use of bogs that don’t line up with their intercourse assigned at start, after one Republican mentioned Monday it’s “like we have mutants living among us on planet Earth.”



Source link

Previous article
Louisville shooting: What to know about 4 killed and cop critically injured days after graduating academy

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks