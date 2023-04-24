Monday, April 24, 2023
17-year-old Chase Ellsworth missing in Aubrey, Texas

A 17-year-old boy by means of the title of Chase Ellsworth has been reported as missing by means of the police in the town of Aubrey, positioned in Denton County, Texas. The police document signifies that he ultimate gave the impression on April 17, 2022, and was once reported missing on April 23, 2022.

No additional information has been supplied concerning the cases of his disappearance.

The Aubrey police division is urging folks with any information about his whereabouts to touch them at 940-349-1600. You can also visit their Facebook page for extra main points.

