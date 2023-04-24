Missing St. Pete toddler found dead in nearby lake, father accused in double-murder, police chief says





The missing 2-year-old who was the subject of a statewide Amber Alert has been found dead near Dell Holmes Park, according to investigators. The child’s father, Thomas Mosley, has been identified as a suspect in both Taylen Mosley and Pashun Jeffery’s deaths and will be arrested on two counts of first-degree murder. St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway said that police officers at Dell Holmes Park spotted an alligator with an “object” in its mouth, which was later identified as Taylen’s body. The gator was shot by detectives and did not survive. Taylon’s body was found several miles from his home, and police are still working to confirm his cause of death.

Pashun Jeffery, Taylen’s mother, was found dead in her apartment at the Lincoln Shores Apartments with multiple stab wounds, and her family had requested a welfare check when they could not get in touch with her. Taylen was reported missing, prompting an Amber Alert to be issued. The investigation led to the arrest of Thomas Mosley, who is currently in the hospital and has asked for an attorney. Police are still trying to determine his involvement in the case.

Dive teams from St. Petersburg Fire Rescue and Clearwater Fire Rescue, Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office’s aviation unit, Manatee County Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 team, along with detectives from FDLE and the FBI were all involved in the search for Taylen before his body was found. The investigation is still ongoing, and police are urging anyone with information to come forward.



