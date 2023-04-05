£150k-p/w West Ham Man Fit Amid Injury Concern

Insider ExWHUEmployee has printed there is not any explanation why to panic over West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta after he used to be noticed with an oxygen masks.





What’s the most recent on Lucas Paqueta and West Ham?

It used to be crucial win for the Hammers at the weekend as they picked up all 3 issues which lifts them out of the relegation zone and up into 14th.

Indeed, going into that recreation towards Southampton, there used to be talk that supervisor David Moyes can be sacked if he could not information his crew to victory on the London Stadium.

As it came about, a unmarried objective scored within the first part through Moroccan defender Nayef Aguerd used to be sufficient to come to a decision the Premier League come across.

Fans would have no doubt been relieved to select up the essential 3 issues however will have jumped to a couple anxious conclusions after Brazilian world Paqueta posted an image of himself on instagram after the fit.

Indeed, as noticed here, the midfielder shared a selfie on-line as he appeared a little bit worse for put on whilst the use of an oxygen masks.

While talking in regards to the considerations on The West Ham Way podcast, Ex used to be in a position to expose what the overall tale used to be.

He defined (7:53): “Now other people have been beginning to fear closing evening as a result of on Instagram, he posted an image of himself with an oxygen proper face masks on and mendacity down on a mattress.

“And people worried that he’d obviously sustained an injury but this is a common recovery method when you’ve played an exhausting game. And you’ve got to play another one soon.”

How many tackles did Paqueta make towards Southampton?

Paqueta performed 88 mins towards the Saints on Sunday and in point of fact did paintings arduous as he tried a mammoth 26 duels, successful 15 of them (essentially the most of any participant at the crew). What’s extra, he made 10 tackles within the recreation, essentially the most in a Premier League recreation through a West Ham participant since Mohamed Diame towards QPR in 2012 (by way of Opta).

Seeing because the £150k-p/w famous person might be in line to begin once more on Wednesday evening on the Hammers host Newcastle United, it isn’t arduous to look why he is been doing all he can to assist his restoration.

And after this tireless efficiency towards Southampton, fanatics will for sure be extremely joyful to be told that the Brazilian seems to be as are compatible and wholesome as might be anticipated.

With simply 11 video games left to avoid wasting themselves from relegation, it seems as although Paqueta will probably be key to their plight.