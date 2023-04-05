Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam and Rizwan back in Pakistan squads for white-ball series against NZ





Shaheen Shah Afridi is ready to go back to global cricket after 4 months, having been named in Pakistan’s T20I and ODI squads for the house series against New Zealand. Captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, who had been rested for the T20Is against Afghanistan, also are back in the aspect for the series which will probably be performed in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi from April 14 to May 7.

Shaheen had sustained a knee harm all the way through the primary Test against Sri Lanka in Galle in July closing yr and due to this fact ignored 5 Tests and 3 ODIs against England and New Zealand to finish his rehab after the lads’s T20 World Cup. He closing performed for Pakistan in the overall of the T20 World Cup, bowling simply 2.1 overs and taking a wicket sooner than he left the sphere in the sixteenth over having harm his knee. He returned to aggressive cricket in February, collaborating in the PSL the place he captained Lahore Qalandars to the identify.

Azam Khan, Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Wasim Junior were dropped from the T20I squad, whilst Ihsanullah has been rewarded with a maiden ODI name. Haris Sohail, who earned a wonder recall to the nationwide aspect all the way through the ODI series against New Zealand previous this yr in Karachi, has been retained for the impending series. Abdullah Shafique has additionally been named in the ODI squad, whilst Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain and Shahnawaz Dahani were dropped.

The excursion comprises video games tacked directly to compensate for New Zealand pulling out in their 2021 excursion of Pakistan. New Zealand had aborted the excursion mins sooner than the beginning of the primary ODI of the excursion, bringing up a “specific and credible” safety danger.

The Pakistan squad will bring together in Lahore on April 6 for a coaching camp forward of the series.

Pakistan T20I squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan

Pakistan ODI squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir. Reserves: Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed and Tayyab Tahir





