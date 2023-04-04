10 Life Lessons for Success That Are Supported by the Bible





This article examines 10 lifestyles classes that I’ve discovered touring alongside the highway of lifestyles. Each of those classes is supported by a verse in the Bible.

Life Lessons From Old Sayings

Life classes regularly come from occasions that occur for your lifestyles. These occasions every so often come up with slightly nugget of knowledge to fall again on later in lifestyles. In my lifetime, many of those classes got here in the type of acquainted sayings, a line from a business, or only a few random tidbit of information.

Recently I’ve spotted a few of these lifestyles classes are sponsored up by parts of God’s Word. In this newsletter, I’ve incorporated ten classes I’ve encountered at other issues in my lifestyles. Each is matched to a verse in scripture. I am hoping each and every one imparts a small measure of knowledge that can assist you as you trip alongside the highway of lifestyles.

10 Life Lessons Supported by Scripture

1. In Order to Do What You Love, You Have to Love What You Do

Bible Verse: 1 Corinthians 16:14, “Let all that you do be done in love” (ESV)

1 Corinthians 16:14, “Let all that you do be done in love” (ESV) Life Lesson: No subject what you’re doing, do it with love.

It’s been years since I first noticed the film Elf. To this present day, Elf remains to be certainly one of my favourite motion pictures, now not on account of the plot line, however on account of the primary persona, Buddy.

The explanation why I love Buddy is as a result of it doesn’t matter what he does, he does it with love and pleasure. He all the time tries to crack a grin or make other folks snigger, regardless of how dangerous his day goes.

What does the film Elf need to do with actual lifestyles? So much. For a significant portion of my lifestyles, I dreamed of discovering the one task I cherished in order that I may do it for the remainder of my lifestyles. As a results of this mindset, I used to be by no means glad with my task till my perspective about paintings modified.

In 1st Corinthians, Paul tells us that no matter you do, do it with love. This is correct even if this is a menial process. As a Christian, that is the concept I are living by, and it has made me much more glad in lifestyles.

2. He Who Has the Last Laugh, Laughs Best

Bible Verse: Isaiah 46:4, “I have made you and I will carry you; I will sustain you and I will rescue you” (ESV)

Isaiah 46:4, “I have made you and I will carry you; I will sustain you and I will rescue you” (ESV) Life Lesson: Don’t let others spoil your happiness.

In faculty, I used to be bullied so much and made amusing of for my look. People used to crack numerous jokes which have been aimed in my route. I might snigger in conjunction with them even supposing I knew the jokes have been about me. I assumed it used to be higher to be the one giggling as it concealed my harm and ache.

I spent numerous time and, unfortunately to mention, some remedy getting over my highschool years. There may nonetheless be some ache left over from the ones faculty years. Nevertheless, Isaiah 46:4 is a reminder to me that it doesn’t matter what I’m going thru, if I agree with in God, it doesn’t matter what persons are doing to me, I do know He will deal with it in the finish.

If a person lives in consistent concern and lets in the phrases of others to have an effect on them, they are going to by no means be really glad.

3. A Dog’s Bark Is Worse Than Its Bite

Bible Verse: Ephesians 4:29, (*10*) (ESV)

Ephesians 4:29, (*10*) (ESV) Life Lesson: Use your phrases to construct other folks up, do not tear them down.

As I discussed prior to now, I used to be bullied so much at school. It used to be now not the “bite” of the bullies I apprehensive about maximum as a result of they have been seldom violent. No, it used to be their constant “barking” of insults that I dreaded. It used to be their phrases that tore at me proper right down to my middle.

If I’ve discovered one lesson from the bullies’ hurtful phrases, it’s to do as Paul says in Ephesians 4:29. Never use phrases as guns to rip somebody down. Instead, use your phrases to construct others up or lend a hand them conquer their ache.

This is a lesson that society desperately wishes to be told. In a global of harm and struggling, folks will have to attempt to lend a hand one every other on every occasion conceivable.

4. Don’t Let Your Mouth Make Promises Your Heart Can’t Keep

Bible Verse: Ecclesiastes 5:5, “It is better not to make a promise than to make one and not keep it” (GWT)

Ecclesiastes 5:5, “It is better not to make a promise than to make one and not keep it” (GWT) Life Lesson: Don’t make guarantees you don’t have any goal of maintaining.

Over the process my sixty-plus years, I’ve made numerous guarantees to others, myself, and God. All of those guarantees have been made with the intent to stay them, however time and again they slipped by the wayside. I do know I’m now not the just one who has ever made a promise that I could not stay. Why do lots of our guarantees by no means come to fruition?

There are many causes a vow isn’t saved, however a promise is one thing that will have to be valuable in the middle. If now not, you should not make one in the first position. Solomon states in Ecclesiastes that creating a promise and now not maintaining it presentations others you aren’t an individual of your phrase. You can’t be relied on.

In a global the place damaged guarantees are the norm, somebody who assists in keeping their phrase is considered in a a long way higher gentle.

5. I Didn’t Come This Far Only to Come This Far

Bible Verse: Proverbs 12:14, “From the fruit of his mouth a man is satisfied with good, and the work of a man’s hand comes back to him” (ESV)

Proverbs 12:14, “From the fruit of his mouth a man is satisfied with good, and the work of a man’s hand comes back to him” (ESV) Life Lesson: Never surrender on your self.

As the years of my lifestyles develop shorter, I deal increasingly with private complacency. The concept is that I’ve come this a long way, and the finish is close to, so why attempt to grow to be greater than I’m proper right here, at the moment?

My concern is that after I give in to complacency, lifestyles will stop to be as fascinating (or relaxing) as it’s been in the previous. Proverbs 12:14 is a reminder to me that I nonetheless have additional to head. As a outcome, I will have to now not give in to complacency however all the time attempt to do extra with my lifestyles till the day comes when I will not do it anymore.

Complacency in outdated age is not anything new with people. An MIT study discovered that “as we age, it’s harder to have a get-up-and-go attitude towards things.” Life is so valuable, despite the fact that. We will have to by no means surrender on our hopes and goals.

6. He Who Doesn’t Work, Does Not Eat

Bible Verse: Zechariah 4:10, “Do not despise these small beginnings, for the Lord rejoices to see the work begin” (NLT)

Zechariah 4:10, “Do not despise these small beginnings, for the Lord rejoices to see the work begin” (NLT) Life Lesson: Hard paintings and perseverance are very important parts of luck.

From an early age, my mom taught me the price of labor. Not such a lot in her phrases however in the approach she tirelessly labored to care for us each. She confirmed me that I will have to earn my very own option to get what I need and wish in lifestyles. So at the age of 14, I made up our minds to lend a hand my good friend together with his paper course so I may pay for my early life treasures like comedian books.

At the age of 65, I nonetheless have her paintings ethic, every so often to a fault. But because it says in Proverbs, a slack hand brings poverty. Hard paintings is a very powerful component of lifestyles. Although it does not ensure luck, a just right paintings ethic is essential for all of our needs and wants on this global. And whilst we should not grow to be obsessed with paintings, we will have to notice that God wants us to paintings because it is helping us develop.

“A slack hand causes poverty, but the hand of the diligent makes rich.” — Proverbs 10:4

7. When Life Gives You Lemons, Make Lemonade

Bible Verses: Romans 5:3, “Not only that, but we rejoice in our sufferings, knowing that suffering produces endurance, and endurance produces character, and character produces hope” (ESV)

Romans 5:3, “Not only that, but we rejoice in our sufferings, knowing that suffering produces endurance, and endurance produces character, and character produces hope” (ESV) Life Lesson: Failure and struggling can lend a hand us develop as people.

“When life gives you lemons, make lemonade.” We all know the announcing by middle, however it’s so arduous to place into follow. During the span of 9 years, lifestyles gave me numerous lemons. I came upon I used to be diabetic and misplaced my oldsters, in-laws, two sisters, a nephew, and extra. Truthfully, the very last thing on my thoughts used to be to show those lemon moments into lemonade, however God had other plans.

He used my sufferings, as Paul said, to construct staying power so I may get thru many extra lemons that got here my approach in the years that adopted. Ultimately, my endurance paid off, because it resulted in a lot better religion and instilled a need to lend a hand others going thru the similar issues.

Life is rarely simple. Nevertheless, we grow to be a lot more potent as people after we flip adverse occasions into sure studies.

“Count it all joy, my brothers, when you meet trials of various kinds.” — James 1:2

8. The Easy Things Aren’t Always Good

Bible Verse: Matthew 7:13, “Enter by the narrow gate. For the gate is wide and the way is easy that leads to destruction, and those who enter by it are many” (ESV)

Matthew 7:13, “Enter by the narrow gate. For the gate is wide and the way is easy that leads to destruction, and those who enter by it are many” (ESV) Life Lesson: Sometimes, the perfect issues in lifestyles are not all the time the very best to succeed in or pursue.

In lifestyles, I’ve all the time attempted to take the simple approach out. The fact is that the simple approach has now not all the time been the perfect approach. For example, after I graduated highschool, I had two alternatives. I may both move to school for not anything or paintings. Of route, I selected paintings.

Now I did sooner or later move to school, however as an alternative of now not having any loans, I stopped up in numerous debt which nonetheless haunts me to this present day. I will have to have not noted the simple approach out and finished as Jesus recommended, taking the “narrow way” and going to school.

So you spot, the simple issues are not all the time just right. Likewise, pursuing the just right regularly takes numerous paintings. In lifestyles, people all the time attempt to take the simple option to get from level A to indicate B, however it in most cases does not paintings to their merit.

As the outdated announcing is going: “Anything worth having is worth fighting for.” We will have to all the time attempt to do what is correct (and perfect) for us in the long run, even supposing it manner having to bear hardships in the starting.

9. What You See Is What You Get

Bible Verse: Luke 12:2, “Nothing is covered up that will not be revealed, or hidden that will not be known” (ESV)

Luke 12:2, “Nothing is covered up that will not be revealed, or hidden that will not be known” (ESV) Life Lesson: Don’t you have to be one thing (or somebody) that you are not.

I’ve all the time been the roughly one who does not take issues at face price. I glance underneath the floor to peer who the individual is of their middle. Still, on this global, there are people who find themselves all about appearances, and an infinite collection of folks disguise in the back of their proverbial mask.

We put on one masks at church, every other round coworkers, and every other amongst friends and family. Why? The solution is unassuming. We are not looking for other folks to peer our true selves. The fact is, as Luke says, we will have to all the time take our mask off and make sure “nothing is covered up which will not be revealed.” In different phrases, be your self, now not the individual in the back of a masks.

According to mavens, pretending to be somebody you might be now not is regularly a mental reaction to feeling insecure. To be really glad, despite the fact that, we will have to all the time attempt to be ourselves.

10. How Many Licks Does It Take to Get to the Center of a Tootsie Pop?

Bible Verse: Romans 8:25,” But if we hope for what we do not see, we wait for it with patience” (ESV)

Romans 8:25,” But if we hope for what we do not see, we wait for it with patience” (ESV) Life Lesson: Patience is a distinctive feature.

When I used to be a child, certainly one of my favourite chocolates used to be the Tootsie Pop. My buddies and I might attempt to take our time to peer “how many licks it took to get to the center,” the place the treasure of the comfortable Tootsie Roll lay. But bet what? Anticipation took over, and we ended up biting into the arduous sweet shell to get to the prize.

There is if truth be told some nice philosophy buried on this line from an outdated business. Here it’s: If you spend an excessive amount of time being worried about the finish, you can leave out some nice moments alongside the approach. As Paul says in Romans, you will have to be affected person and hope that the issues we can not see will probably be higher than we believe. This manner all of us will have to wait and now not rush anything else.

Learning to be affected person is an enterprise that may take an entire life to absolute best. Even then, it stays a problem for many. But finding out to be affected person is necessary to at least one’s happiness because it is helping you expand a more healthy perspective and equips you to handle lifestyles’s anxious and difficult moments.

Life Lessons Come In Many Forms

As we have now observed, lifestyles classes are available in many bureaucracy. These come with outdated sayings, knowledge from others, or even outdated advertisements. Unfortunately, many of those classes are briefly forgotten or not noted when taken at face price. Only when they’re paired with scripture will we see their true price.

In this newsletter, I’ve presented ten of the primary classes I’ve discovered in my 65 years of lifestyles. I am hoping each and every of them encourages you to consider the lifestyles classes you might have skilled over the years.

