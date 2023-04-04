Gov. Evers signs new law to impound cars from reckless drivers | Wisconsin

(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s newest law makes it easier for cities and towns to take cars away from reckless drivers.

Gov. Tony Evers on Monday signed one of the plans from Republican lawmakers to get tougher on reckless driving in Wisconsin.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe in our communities and on our roads and streets, whether they’re taking their kids to school or driving home from work, but reckless driving and other dangerous behaviors are putting folks at risk across our state,” the governor said.

The plan, SB 92, allows cities, towns, and other local governments to create their own rules for seizing cars from repeat reckless drivers who have not fully paid their fines and fees.

Reckless driving has become a major problem in Milwaukee, but is becoming an issue in other communities as well.

Former Milwaukee alderman, and now state Rep. Bonovan, R-Greenfield, sponsored the Assembly version of the reckless driving law.

“Our work doesn’t end here. I look forward to again working with my colleagues to find more solutions as we begin to reestablish public safety as a priority in our state,” Donovan said on Twitter after the governor’s bill signing.

Donovan has another reckless driving plan that may get the governor’s signature. That plan, AB 55, would double the fines and jail time for anyone convicted of reckless driving. Reckless driving fines currently start at $25 and go up to $200. Dnovan’s plan would start those fines at $50, and take them up to $400.

Gov. Evers too said he wants to see more done about reckless driving.

“I call on the Legislature to support my budget initiatives that will build on this bill and make our roads safer by taking a statewide, multi-pronged approach to urgently addressing reckless driving and dangerous behavior on our roads,” the governor added.

But it’s unclear if any of those budget initiatives, which include millions of dollars for everything from a new “traffic calming” program, to free driver’s ed classes, to a higher seat belt ticket fine will find enough support in the Republican-controlled legislature.