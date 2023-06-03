1 dead, 2 critically injured in targeted shooting that ended in gunfire exchange, SAPD says





SAN ANTONIO – On June 3, 2023, San Antonio Police Chief McManus reported a targeted shooting that ended in gunfire ensuing in the demise of 1 particular person and critical accidents to 2 others. The incident befell round 12:45 p.m. on the Antioch Village Apartments situated in the 1500 block of Upland Road. According to Chief McManus, a bunch of people waited in the central car parking zone in a car for a selected one that was once the meant goal of the shooting. Once the individual was once picked up through their buddies, the gang opened hearth, however the targeted particular person’s allies retaliated, resulting in an trade of gunfire between the 2 teams. Tragically, the individual killed was once now not the meant goal.

Two folks concerned in the shooting have been hit and right away transported to a close-by health center, the place they remained in crucial situation. Police showed that the incident was once now not attached to Friday’s Northwest Side shooting, which was once additionally a targeted assault.

Community contributors react to shooting on June 3, 2023 on the Antioch Village Apartments in the 1500 block of Upland Road.

Unfortunately, some kinfolk of the sufferer tried to go into the crime scene to view the frame of the person killed. Police didn’t permit them access, resulting in an altercation in which one particular person punched an SAPD officer in the face. That particular person was once taken into custody through SAPD. Chief McManus mentioned that the circle of relatives of the assailant requested SAPD to unlock the one who had struck the officer, however he stated that they might now not conform to their request.

Media contributors have been additionally sufferers of assaults on the scene, together with a 12 photographer who was once driven and any other photographer who was once punched. SAPD may just now not ascertain if somebody would face fees for the attacks as they didn’t witness them.

