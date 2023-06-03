Monday, June 5, 2023
Child hit by vehicle | Houston news

Tragedy struck the streets of west Houston on Thursday morning when an 11-year-old lady misplaced her existence after being hit by an SUV. The unsettling incident took place round 9 a.m. on the intersection of Westpark Drive and S Gessner Road, consistent with reviews.

Authorities said that the younger lady used to be casually strolling ahead of the incident and had an unlucky fall, which led to her to be hit by an SUV that used to be touring via a inexperienced mild, heading westbound on Westpark. As of now, no fees had been filed at the driving force, however investigations are ongoing.

