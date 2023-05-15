Monday, May 15, 2023
Zelenskyy to arrive in London for negotiations with prime minister in surprise trip

LONDON — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated he’d arrive in London on Monday for “substantive” talks with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

“I will meet my friend Rishi. We will conduct substantive negotiations face-to-face and in delegations,” Zelenskyy stated on Twitter.

The surprise discuss with comes an afternoon after Zelenskyy made a surprise discuss with to Paris for talks Sunday evening with French President Emmanuel Macron.

This is a growing tale. Please test again for updates.

ABC News’ Angus Hines contributed to this tale.



