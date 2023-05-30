Young Ontario couple killed by landlord over tenancy dispute, police say

On Saturday afternoon, a Canadian couple, Carissa MacDonald and Aaron Stone, have been shot and killed right through a dispute with their landlord at their house in Ontario. The suspect, a 57-year-old guy who used to be their landlord, barricaded himself inside of the house with firearms registered to him however used to be in the end killed in a shootout with police. Hamilton Police are investigating the double murder within the Stoney Creek community.





Carissa MacDonald, 27, and Aaron Stone, 28, have been shot and killed at their place of dwelling in Stoney Creek on Saturday.

Hamilton Police



The sufferers, an academic assistant and an electrician, have been described as “truly innocent victims” by the police. The explanation why for the dispute remains to be unclear, nevertheless it used to be now not associated with overlooked condo bills, consistent with police.

- Advertisement -

The Special Investigations Unit for the province of Ontario is investigating the suspect’s demise. CBC News reported that the couple have been engaged, and their identities have been showed by the police on Tuesday after receiving permission from the couple’s households.

Ward 10 councillor Jeff Beattie mentioned the incident used to be “lovely frightening and strange for that community,” calling it a quiet a part of the city.

More information about the incident shall be published because the investigation continues.