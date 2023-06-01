Yellowstone actor’s son to attend TCU

Actor Cole Hauser, identified for his function as Rip Wheeler at the hit TV display Yellowstone, took to Instagram final week to proportion some thrilling news: his son could be attending Texas Christian University (TCU).
In a heartfelt post, Hauser expressed his delight and fortify for his son’s subsequent bankruptcy. “Can’t wait to see your next chapter in your life @ryhauser @texaschristianuniversity,” the actor wrote. “Keep an eye on my other boy going to @imgafootball @nickvenezia10 go gettem [sic] killer!”
Hauser’s son, Ryland, spoke back with gratitude within the feedback. “Thank you @cynhauser and @colehauser22 for creating me into the man I am today,” Ryland wrote. “You have done an amazing job raising me, showing anything is possible if I put my mind to it! Can’t wait to go chase my dreams and put words into reality!”
The Hauser circle of relatives is not any stranger to North Texas, the place a lot of Yellowstone and its spin-off displays were filmed. The display’s author, Taylor Sheridan, may be a North Texas local.