Yaqub Talib previous offenses may be used in trial: Court docs

Yaqub Talib, the brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib, used to be indicted by way of a Dallas County grand jury in September 2022 for criminal homicide. Talib is accused of taking pictures and killing Michael Hickmon throughout an altercation at a early life soccer sport in North Texas on August 13, 2022. Police recognized Talib as a suspect the next day, and he became himself in the day after that.
In February, the 194th District Court of Dallas County granted prosecutors permission to introduce Talib’s extraneous offenses throughout the homicide trial, which is scheduled to start out on August 7, 2023.
- In January of 2015, Talib used to be arrested for irritated attack and endangering 3 minor youngsters after he shot at somebody a couple of occasions whilst 3 youngsters have been in his car. He pled in charge and used to be sentenced to 5 years probation, in line with court docket paperwork.
- In March of 2017, Talib used to be arrested for attack towards a lady at a RaceTrac gasoline station. He pled in charge and used to be sentenced to 6 months probation for this situation.
- In May of 2021, Talib used to be arrested in Dallas for ownership of a managed substance and illegal sporting of a firearm.
- In June of 2022, Talib used to be arrested in Plano for ownership of a managed substance, ownership of marijuana and illegal sporting of a firearm.
The Hickmon circle of relatives filed a wrongful dying lawsuit towards Talib and the Big 12 Youth Sports League in December of 2022, searching for financial damages in far more than $1 million and a tribulation by way of jury. Michael Hickmon used to be laid to leisure on August 27, 2022.