Yannick Ngakoue landing spots: Free agent defensive end looking for ‘stable home’ in next team





Yannick Ngakoue, a 28-year-old move rusher, has been a journeyman all through his somewhat younger NFL profession. He is these days a unfastened agent and is looking to play for his 6th team in the previous 5 seasons. Despite being a Pro Bowl move rusher in 2017 and having no less than 9.5 sacks in each and every of the previous two seasons, Ngakoue’s a couple of team adjustments carry some questions on his balance in the league. Thus, he’s now looking for some balance, hoping to decide on a multi-year contract with a team that may change into a solid house for him and his circle of relatives.

In an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, Ngakoue said, “For me, personally, I’ve been to a couple of stops and instead of doing these visits, I’m ready to have a stable home and just to be able to be on a multi-year deal, I can be able to ground myself and start on things, really focusing on my family and trying to start a family, things like that.”

Aside from discovering a solid house, Ngakoue could also be looking for a team this is able to competing for a championship. “At this stage in my career, being in my later 20s, I definitely want to play for a contender, play for a team and organization that wants to win a Super Bowl,” he stated. “That’s one of the things on my agenda is to be able to help and contribute to that. Hopefully, I can gain some great interest from a contender.”

Ngakoue used to be a third-round draft number of the Jaguars in 2016 out of Maryland, spending the primary 4 seasons of his profession in Jacksonville sooner than being traded to the Vikings in the summer time of 2020. He used to be best with Minnesota for a few months sooner than being traded once more, this time to the Baltimore Ravens. In March of 2021, Ngakoue signed with the Raiders and used to be quickly traded by way of Las Vegas to the Colts the place he performed the 2022 marketing campaign. Despite those dramatic turnovers from team to team, Ngakoue has controlled to handle his productiveness, making him a phenomenal choice for groups around the league in want of pass-rushing lend a hand.

As for his possible landing spots, a number of groups are in the working. The first is the Kansas City Chiefs, the protecting Super Bowl champions and Ngakoue’s best vacation spot for a championship run. Another candidate is the Carolina Panthers, who’re development a forged basis and feature the second-most cap area in the NFL in this day and age. Additionally, the Chicago Bears, an up-and-coming team with a promising quarterback and defensive-minded head trainer, generally is a just right have compatibility for Ngakoue. Lastly, the Detroit Lions are an offseason favourite to change into a real contender in the approaching yr, particularly if they are able to upload a skilled move rusher like Ngakoue to their lineup.

In abstract, Ngakoue is looking for balance and an opportunity to win a championship. He has made a number of stops all through his profession, however hopes to discover a new house with a multi-year contract. Several possible landing spots come with the Kansas City Chiefs, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, and Detroit Lions.



