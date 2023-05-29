Y’all-itics: The Paxton impeachment | wfaa.com

An unheard of vote via a Texas House committee upends the overall week of this legislative consultation.

AUSTIN, Texas — You by no means know what to anticipate within the ultimate week of a legislative consultation in Texas.

Everyone concept they knew the large problems that have been coming right down to the twine, together with schooling financial savings accounts and assets tax reduction.

But carry your hand for those who noticed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton going through impeachment within the ultimate days of 88th Texas Legislature?

"I think that's one of the questions is, was this intentionally pushed to the end of the session? Why did we wait until the last week to take this up," Bud Kennedy requested in this week's episode of Y'all-itics. "It's a good question why this waited until the last minute. I think it's to put pressure on the Senate."

The Republican-led House General Investigating Committee voted unanimously Thursday to ship articles of impeachment to the ground of the State House of Representatives.

The 20 fees alleged via the House committee come with conspiracy, misappropriation of public sources, dereliction of accountability, abuse of public believe, unfitness for administrative center and making false statements in authentic information.

If the Texas House of Representatives votes to question Paxton, the Collin County Republican would stand trial at the fees within the Texas Senate.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick sat down with Jason Whitely to talk about that possible.

“It comes to the Texas Senate, there will be a trial conducted. I’m not at liberty to say anything really beyond that because I will be presiding over that case and the senators, all 31 senators, will have a vote. We’ll set the rules for that trial as we go forward and we’ll see how that develops,” Patrick stated.

Paxton stated closing week in a commentary posted to Twitter that “every allegation is easily disproved.”

And the day after the House committee voted for impeachment, Paxton complained “this process provided no opportunity for rebuttal or due process. They even refused to allow a senior attorney from my office to provide facts.”

The Fort Worth Star Telegram’s Bud Kennedy and KVUE anchor and managing editor of political content material Ashley Goudeau joined the Jasons in our newest episode of Y’all-itics to talk about the impeachment effort.