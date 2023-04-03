XFL Week 7 scores, recap: A.J. McCarron stays red hot; formerly winless Guardians hand D.C. first loss

On the dimensions of upsets, it does not get a lot more sudden than a league’s best winless crew beating its best unbeaten crew, however that is precisely what came about in a wild Week 7 within the XFL when the Orlando Guardians shocked the D.C. Defenders. All Orlando quarterback Quinten Dormady did to lend a hand his crew get its first win was once SCORE SIX TOTAL TOUCHDOWNS.

And that wasn’t the one shocker. On Sunday, the St. Louis Battlehawks disenchanted the Houston Roughnecks — the 3rd directly loss for Houston after a 4-0 get started. On Friday evening, the Seattle Sea Dragons persisted to surge, successful their 5th directly sport in the back of a landing from former NFL receiving chief Josh Gordon.

We’ve were given takeaways from all the Week 7 under. First, here is a have a look at the rankings.

Friday

Seattle Sea Dragons 24, Arlington Renegades 15

Saturday

Vegas Vipers 26, San Antonio Brahmas 12

Orlando Guardians 37, D.C. Defenders 36

Sunday

St. Louis Battlehawks 24, Houston Roughnecks 15

Sunday’s sport

McCarron stays sizzling as Battlehawks best sinking Roughnecks

A.J. McCarron threw 3 landing passes with out an interception for the second one directly week because the St. Louis Battlehawks gained slightly convincingly in a conflict of groups that entered 4-2. Darrius Shepherd stuck 7 passes for 70 yards and a TD for St. Louis.

The Houston Roughnecks performed with out beginning quarterback Brandon Silvers, who was once inactive because of harm. Cole McDonald struggled in Silvers’ position, going simply 15 of 32 for 106 yards with a TD and an interception.

The Battlehawks made only one box objective within the sport, but it surely was once a doozy. Donny Hageman set the mark for the longest box objective in XFL historical past at 59 yards.

At 5-2, the Battlehawks now sit down only a sport in the back of the D.C. Defenders. The downside for St. Louis: Both losses got here in opposition to D.C. The Battlehawks’ win Sunday underlined the disparity between the 2 divisions, because the North went 4-0 in opposition to the South this week. North groups are now a blended 18-10 at the season, with South groups 10-18.

Saturday’s video games

Guardians pull off XFL’s largest stunner in the back of Dormady’s 6 TDs

It came about on April Fool’s Day, but it surely wasn’t a shaggy dog story. The conflict between the most productive and worst groups within the league noticed the 0-6 squad win outright as 9.5-point underdogs, because the D.C. Defenders’ six-game successful streak to begin the season got here to a surprising finish.

The Guardians could not rejoice their 37-36 win till D.C. ignored a 63-yard box objective strive at the ultimate play. Orlando pulled out the victory due to quarterback Quinten Dormady, who accounted for all six touchdowns: 3 speeding and 3 passing. Dormady went 27-of-34 for 328 yards with the 3 TD tosses, together with this one to Deddrick Thomas.

XFL speeding chief Abram Smith led the Defenders with 127 yards at the flooring, whilst Chris Blair had 139 receiving yards. D.C.’s loss makes the Seattle Sea Dragons house owners of the league’s longest win streak at 5 video games — and it units up an overly fascinating Week 8 showdown, when the Defenders shuttle to Seattle.

Vipers knock off offensively challenged Brahmas

Jalen McClendon threw for 264 yards and a couple of touchdowns to steer the Vegas Vipers to their 2nd win of the season.

The Brahmas have allowed the fewest issues within the league, however their offense persisted to allow them to down because the unit discovered the top zone simply as soon as. San Antonio’s different landing got here by means of Fred Brown’s 96-yard kick go back — the XFL’s first kick-return TD of the season.

Brown had each Brahmas rankings, additionally catching a six-yard TD cross from Kurt Benkert.

Friday’s sport

Sea Dragons roll off 5th directly victory

The Seattle Sea Dragons are on fireplace. After dropping their first two video games by means of a blended six issues, the Sea Dragons have gained 5 directly and now sit down only a sport out of first position within the North.

Ben DiNucci, who performed two seasons with the Cowboys and nonetheless lives within the Dallas space, had a large evening in opposition to the Renegades in Arlington, throwing for 266 yards and a landing. The ranking was once this reference to Josh Gordon, the previous NFL celebrity who have been quiet the previous couple of weeks, however it sounds as if has woken up.

Jordan Veasy led the Sea Dragons in receiving with 3 catches for 79 yards. Gordon had 3 grabs for 43 yards.