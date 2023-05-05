XFL Awards 2023: Defenders’ Jordan Ta’amu wins Offensive Player of the Year, Reggie Barlow Coach of the Year





The 2023 season of the XFL is drawing to an in depth, with only one recreation final on the agenda to resolve the champion. On Saturday, May thirteenth, the Arlington Renegades will play towards the D.C. Defenders in San Antonio in the XFL’s personal model of the Super Bowl. Prior to the championship recreation, the league introduced its 2023 season awards which integrated: Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Special Teams Player of the Year, and Coach of the Year. These awards have been voted on through each and every group’s head trainer and/or director of participant body of workers.

The winners of the awards have been:

Offensive Player of the Year: QB Jordan Ta’amu, D.C. Defenders.

- Advertisement -

Ta’amu performed an instrumental position in the Defenders’ luck this season, completing the common season 3rd in passing yards (1,894) and 3rd in passing touchdowns (14). He additionally threw simply 3 interceptions, which used to be the lowest amongst XFL quarterbacks with greater than 150 passing makes an attempt. Additionally, Ta’amu added 298 dashing yards and 3 touchdowns on the floor. Under his management, the Defenders offense ranked first in scoring with a median of 29.6 issues in step with recreation.

Defensive Player of the Year: LB Pita Taumoepenu, Vegas Vipers.

Taumoepenu made an important affect on the box, recording 26 general tackles, 7.5 sacks (tied for 2d in the league), and main the XFL in pressured fumbles with 4. With a school soccer occupation at Utah, Taumoepenu used to be a sixth-round decide of the San Francisco 49ers again in 2017. He has additionally hung out with the Arizona Cardinals, Seattle Seahawks, Atlanta Falcons, and Denver Broncos in his NFL occupation.

- Advertisement -

Special Teams Player of the Year: WR Darrius Shepherd, St. Louis Battlehawks.

Shepherd used to be a standout participant in the XFL, main the league in kick go back yardage with 907 yards, and averaging 24.5 yards in step with go back. In addition to his luck on particular groups, he additionally stuck 48 passes for 519 yards and 6 touchdowns. Despite going undrafted in 2019 out of North Dakota State, Shepherd has hung out with NFL groups together with the Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Arizona Cardinals, Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Denver Broncos.

Coach of the Year: Reggie Barlow, D.C. Defenders.

- Advertisement -

Barlow took over as head trainer of the Defenders franchise from Pep Hamilton and briefly led the group to luck. In the 2023 season, the Defenders completed with a 9-1 file, successful the North Division Championship. The group’s offense had the best possible dashing assault in the league, with 1,408 general dashing yards and 15 dashing touchdowns. Additionally, the Defenders scored extra touchdowns than every other XFL group with 33 and had a league-leading 4 pick-sixes.

Barlow had prior to now served as head trainer at Virginia State and Alabama State. As a participant, he used to be a fourth-round decide in the 1996 NFL Draft through the Jacksonville Jaguars and in addition performed for the Oakland Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In abstract, those avid gamers and their trainer have been known for his or her exceptional performances in the XFL’s 2023 season. Their achievements upload to the pleasure and anticipation main as much as the XFL Championship recreation between the Arlington Renegades and the D.C. Defenders.



