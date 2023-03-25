Xavier López, ‘Chabelo,’ dies: Mexican kids’ comic was 88

He skilled as a health care provider, however discovered his true calling in appearing and comedy.

MEXICO CITY, Mexico — Xavier López, a Mexican youngsters’s comic higher recognized through his degree identify “Chabelo,” has died at 88, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador wrote Saturday.

López's best-known paintings, the Sunday selection display "En Familia con Chabelo", ran for an astonishing 48 years from 1967 to 2015.

The Mexican president wrote on Twitter that his personal eldest son, José Ramón, “woke up early to see him (on television) more than 40 years ago.”

López, who was no relation to the president, most often carried out wearing child’s clothes neatly into his 80s. He helped discovered a style of grownup comics dressed as children that turned into a staple for many years on Mexican tv.

His longevity — he carried out in a kid's raspy squeak all over his occupation — ended in joking hypothesis he would outlive everybody else in display industry.

López’s agent, Jessica Nevilley, mentioned he died Saturday morning, and that funeral plans can be introduced later.

A U.S. citizen — he was born in Chicago to Mexican oldsters — López returned to Mexico along with his circle of relatives at a tender age and skilled as a health care provider. But he discovered his calling in appearing.

The comic's circle of relatives wrote on his fan web page that López "died suddenly on abdominal complications."