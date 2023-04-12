Wylie, Texas: Man sentenced for sexually abusing 11-year-old girl

“I’m amazed at the courage of this child, who mustered the strength to testify against her abuser,” DA Willis mentioned after Rodriguez-Aguirre was once sentenced in court docket.

WYLIE, Texas — A 28-year-old guy has been sentenced to 65 years in jail for again and again sexually abusing a tender girl and getting her pregnant, the Collin County District Attorney introduced Wednesday.

District Attorney Greg Willis mentioned Jose Manuel Rodriguez-Aguirre, of Wylie, was once discovered responsible of constant sexual abuse of a kid by means of a Collin County jury.

The investigation into Rodriguez-Aguirre started after the sufferer, who was once 11 years previous on the time, went to a physician’s appointment for an annual bodily.

Officials mentioned all the way through the examination that docs found out the abuse and discovered the younger girl was once pregnant.

After the being pregnant take a look at effects, officers mentioned the sufferer instructed a circle of relatives member in regards to the ongoing abuse, which was once then reported to Child Protective Services and the Wylie Police Department, officers mentioned.

The 11-year-old was once interviewed on the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County, the place she instructed government in regards to the abuse by means of Rodriguez-Aguirre.

DNA trying out performed by means of the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification in Fort Worth additionally indicated “a strong likelihood” that Rodriguez-Aguirre was once the daddy of the sufferer’s kid, officers mentioned.

Rodriguez-Aguirre was once identified by means of the sufferer and had ongoing get right of entry to to her, officers mentioned.

“I’m amazed at the courage of this child, who mustered the strength to testify against her abuser,” Willis mentioned after Rodriguez-Aguirre was once sentenced in court docket.

By legislation, a sentence for steady sexual abuse of a kid is with out eligibility of parole. So, Rodriguez-Aguirre will serve his whole 65 years in jail.