WWE Draft RESULTS: SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is picked by Raw

The WWE Draft 2023 concluded on Monday evening as Raw and SmackDown crammed out their respective rosters.

Pretty Deadly, Grayson Waller and extra joined the likes of Rhea Ripley, Austin Theory and Asuka find new properties, leaving NXT boss Shawn Michaels with a large number of pondering to do.

With the primary spherical of selections at the display, introduced by Triple H, noticed SmackDown Women’s Champion Ripley and Seth Rollins have been taken by Raw, whilst United States Champion Austin Theory and Charlotte Flair joined the SmackDown roster.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn also are headed to Raw after being taken in the second one spherical at the side of Booker T and Queen Sharmell.

Trish Stratus and the group of Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey got here out within the fourth spherical to Raw and SmackDown saved grasp of each Karrion Kross and LA Knight.

Molly Holly and Road Dogg introduced the 5th spherical, with Bronson Reed drafted to Raw along the group of Braun Strowman and Ricochet, whilst SmackDown has landed Shotzi and NXT’s Pretty Deadly.

Meanwhile, JBL and Teddy Long have been again to show that Rick Boogs and Cameron Grimes are heading to SmackDown, with Raw securing Alpha Academy and NXT’s Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.

Brock Lesnar used to be now not eligible to be drafted after he renegotiated his contract to make sure he stays a unfastened agent, who can seem at the display at any time.

The new rosters will turn out to be authentic and going into impact after this weekend’s Backlash display in Puerto Rico.