WPL Round Up: Battle of the Bay closes Week 1 | Latest Rugby News

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) introduced into the 2023 season on April 15, kicking off a brand new technology during which the festival positions itself for professionalization. The new time table is 12 rounds lengthy with league-wide byes and a summer time spoil, culminating in October with a stand-alone nationwide championship.

Six of seven groups have been in movement final weekend (Twin Cities had the bye) and two of the ones video games have been made up our minds by means of a conversion. San Francisco used to be house to the WPL Game of the Week between reigning nationwide champion Berkeley and Life West.

“The Battle of the Bay is always an exciting rugby weekend no matter where it falls in the season, so to have it as the season opener had both sides and spectators buzzing,” Life West assistant trainer Finnley Parsons set the tone. “I’d wager that’ll be one of the best matched displays of rugby in this first half of the season.”

The first part used to be a try-trading affair. Berkeley flyhalf Olivia Bernadel-Huey scored and transformed, and Life West replied thru prop Molly Shamieh. All Blues flanker Ari Jurkowski dotted down and Gladiatrix wing Christina Opeti matched. Sierra Watkins’ attempt to Bernadel-Huey’s extras put the All Blues up 19-10 into the spoil.

“We knew the All Blues were going to bring the heat coming off their national championship last year and that we would have to step up to meet the challenge,” Parsons counseled the opposition. “The All Blues are definitely in a great position at the start of the season and should be top contenders throughout. They are well coached, have really great connection and are executing nice plays.”

Wing Elena Clark and No. 8 Tonya Wessman made it a three-try lead (29-10) after 60 mins, after which Life West surged in the ultimate quarter. Siale Alatini and Jett Hayward (2) dotted down, and a Rachel Pauu conversion pulled Life West to inside two, 29-27. The ultimate 8 mins of the fit have been intense, however Berkeley hung on for the win. Life West will get two bonus issues for tries and shut loss.

“It is good to get a bonus-point win against a perennial powerhouse like Life West,” Berkeley head trainer Hannah Stolba mirrored. “It was good to get a game in to assess where we are. It was great to see some new folks really shine.”

Stolba referred to as out freshmen Jurkowski and Watkins for main on assault and taking part in smartly off of new teammates. The halfback pairing of Shelby Lin and Bernadel-Huey used to be additionally forged.

“We are really proud of the physicality and style of play our side brought the entirety of the game,” Parsons added. (*1*)

Life West travels to New York in spherical two, whilst Berkeley hosts the Colorado Gray Wolves. That duo – New York and Colorado – additionally produced a two-point choice in Glendale, Colo., final weekend. It used to be a rematch of the 2022 third position sport, and New York driven a quick, bodily first part at Infinity Park.

“It was pretty blustery early in the game and they had the wind at their back and played a lot of territory to keep us pinned in our half a fair amount,” stated Colorado Gray Wolves assistant trainer Jamie Burke, who works along head trainer Mose Timoteo. “And we didn’t execute getting out of our half effectively.”

New York scrumhalf Sarah Minahan scored the part’s handiest attempt, and middle Allysa O’Neill added a conversion and penalty for a 10-0 halftime lead.

“For the second half, we focused on managing the pace of the game,” Fa’ae’e defined. “Securing our rucks and taking a second to set up our options. When we played our shape, we created more continuity.”

Colorado settled down in the 2nd part and began hanging some stages in combination. Wing Nichole Wanamaker scored roughly 5 mins after the spoil, 10-5, after which New York restored the level differential with a Shamira Robles at 65 mins, 15-5.

In the ultimate 10 mins of play, the Gray Wolves accelerated their sport play and have been a bit extra intentional with their assault, construction sufficient momentum for reserve Gianna Solomon to attain. Flyhalf Hannah Tennant transformed, 15-12.

Minutes later, flanker Carson Hann – a standout who’s emerging to the name of vice captain – dotted down the go-ahead attempt, 17-15. The handiest lead trade of the sport happened with 90 seconds to play, and Colorado hung on for the win.

“I think it allows the team to know what it’s made of when their backs are against the wall,” Burke stated of the early check’s have an effect on. “That’s a lesson that’s a hard one to learn earlier in the season – to develop some of that skill set, to develop some of that mental fortitude so that you’re not having to learn that lesson in a national championship or semifinal game. You know that you’ve got it in you.”

New York doesn’t go back house empty passed. It gained an advantage level for the shut loss.

“We created a lot of opportunities by getting behind the defense. Our focus this week will be on our support finishing,” Fa’ae’e closed. “Tough loss, as we dominated the majority of the game. It’s only game 1, so we get to keep building and get some consistency.”

Rounding out the Saturday, Beantown and Chicago North Shore met at the Chicago Blaze’s pitch in Lemont, Ill. The guests posted a 62-0 victory.

“It was great to see our attack and defense structures in action for a full 80,” enthused Kitt Wagner Ruiz, who’s co-head trainer along Ollie Engelhart. “All 23 of the players that traveled to Chicago played and made an impact.”

Outside middle Amanda Schweitzer co-captained the group along prop Akweley Okine and notched 22 issues on two tries and 6 conversions.

“It was Amanda Schweitzer’s birthday and she has 22 points on the day,” Wagner praised the chief. “She was asked to play 10 for a bit because our starting 10 pulled her hamstring three minutes into the match.”

Wagner Ruiz additionally lauded Hallie Taufoou, a brand new addition who used to be taking part in in her first fit since the Rugby World Cup. Wagner Ruiz famous the Eagle’s have an effect on on the width of assault and the ahead’s two tries.

No. 8 Yeja Dunn, lock Ric Jarrell, reserve Megan Neyen, flanker Claire Phelan, prop Sarah Romano and wing Emma Santosuosso additionally scored tries in the victory. Meanwhile, Chicago North Shore presented 9 gamers to the WPL and were given main performances out of Kadie Sanford, Katie LaMont, Nicole Fisch and Gray Wolves switch Jess Dombrowski. North Shore will search for development towards Twin Cities at SeatGeek Stadium in week two. Beantown rests till May 6, when it hosts New York.