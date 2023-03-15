WPL 2023 [Twitter reactions]: Kanika Ahuja, bowlers help RCB beat UP Warriorz to claim maiden victory

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in spite of everything registered their maiden victory within the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL) after defeating UP Warriorz by means of 5 wickets at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday.

Chasing the paltry goal of 136, RCB have been in a place of hassle after shedding 4 wickets for 60 in 9 overs. Before the Warriorz may just capitalise additional, Kanika Ahuja stepped up for the Challengers and took the sport clear of UP.

Kanika smashed 46 from 30 deliveries, together with 8 fours and one six. She was once neatly supported by means of Richa Ghosh, who stayed unbeaten on 31 off 32 balls to take the Challengers over the end line.

Earlier, RCB bowlers exhibited top-class bowling and saved the power on UP from the phrase cross. Only Grace Harris stood tall in entrance of RCB’s bowlers and revived her facet by means of contributing 46 runs off simply 32 balls, with the help of 5 fours and two sixes.

Ellyse Perry was once the standout bowler for the Challengers, taking 3 wickets for simply 16 runs in her quota of 4 overs. Sophie Devine additionally bowled neatly, taking 2 wickets for 23 runs as UP Warriorz have been bowled out for 135 runs in 19.3 overs.

“Yeah, it was tense. We lost a couple of wickets in the 7th over, it was a bit nervous. But the way Kanika and Richa played was brilliant. Kanika in particular, really proud of her. Really excited to see her bat, the approach she has. She is a 360 degree player, who isn’t the most common in Indian cricket. Really impressed with her and the belief she has. Even when we have not been in great positions, the crowd keep chanting for us. Really happy for this loyal support base, not a lot of teams will have supporters turn up in such high numbers after losing five games,” stated RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana within the post-match presentation.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

