WPL 2023 [Twitter reactions]: Harmanpreet Kaur’s captain’s knock helps MI defeat GG and reach the WPL playoffs

Gujarat Giants (GG) locked horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) in fit no. 12 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday (March 14).

Asked to bat first, MI misplaced their first wicket with only one run on the board. However, they made a robust comeback and posted a aggressive general of 162 for the lack of 8 wickets of their allocated 20 overs. Harmanpreet Kaur top-scored for her group and scored an excellent 51 off 30 balls, together with seven fours and two sixes. Supported through Nat Sciver-Brunt (36), Yastika Bhatia additionally contributed 44 the most important runs to the MI’s general. Meanwhile, Ashleigh Gardner picked up 3 wickets for GG and gave away simply 34 runs in her quota of 4 overs.

In answer, Gujarat additionally didn’t get started smartly and saved dropping wickets at common durations. Harleen Deol performed a resilient 22-run knock for her group however couldn’t sail them thru. GG in the end misplaced the contest through 55 runs as they managed to score only 109/9 in 20 overs.

On the different hand, Scier-Brunt and Hayley Matthews scalped 3 wickets every for the MI and helped the Mumbai-based group deal with their dominance through registering a 5th consecutive win in the match. Harmanpreet used to be adjudged ‘Player of the Match’ for her outstanding half-century knock.

With the win, Mumbai maintained their peak spot in the WPL 2023 points table and was the first group to qualify for the playoffs, whilst Gujarat remained at the 5th place in the group standings with only one win of their final 5 encounters.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Source: WomenCricket.com

