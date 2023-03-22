WPL 2023: Smriti Mandhana opens up on RCB’s horrific campaign in the inaugural season

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) completed their terrible campaign in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 with a loss against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the afternoon fixture of Tuesday’s doubleheader at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

Notably, the Challengers created a large number of buzz all the way through the auctions following the inclusion of high-profile avid gamers like Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry and Sophie Devine. However, the match didn’t pan out fairly as they might’ve anticipated. RCB misplaced 5 video games on the trot to start out their adventure on the worst be aware. RCB did set up to win two video games thereafter, but it surely used to be too overdue for them to dance again.

After shedding their ultimate recreation towards Mumbai, RCB completed fourth in the issues desk with two wins out of 8 fits. Following their defeat, RCB skipper Mandhana stated she didn’t be expecting her staff to complete like the means they did and was hoping to return again more potent in the subsequent season.

“The kind of team we have, and the kind of balance that we have, I did not expect that the campaign will go this way. At this moment, you feel a lot of things, like what we could have done better. Definitely sad that we could not make it to the top three, but I think it’s the first season and there are a lot of things to work on as a player and as a team, and as a captain. I’m sure we will go back and comeback harder and stronger,” stated Mandhana in a video shared via RCB on Twitter.

Notably, Mandhana had a dreadful WPL with the bat, scoring simply 149 runs at a horrific moderate of 18.62. Her strike fee used to be no longer up to the mark both, which ended in the struggles of the aspect, as RCB couldn’t get started smartly in maximum of the fits.

“We now know what can go wrong. Now that we know that, I think we will be much prepared next year. The whole setup stuck together even though we lost the first five matches, and I think that was the biggest takeaway,” added Mandhana.

Source: WomenCricket.com