WPL 2023: Delhi beat Warriorz to reach the final; Mumbai thrash Bangalore in Tuesday’s double-header

The remaining league fit day in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 noticed an exhilarating double-header the place Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the afternoon fixture whilst Delhi Capitals (DC) got the better of UP Warriorz in the evening game.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥!@DelhiCapitals win their ultimate league level sport by means of 5️⃣ wickets & 13 balls to spare to mark their access to the #TATAWPL FINAL 🙌🏻🙌🏻 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/r4rFmhENd7#TATAWPL | #UPWvDC pic.twitter.com/4BwnCeSnbO — Women’s Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 21, 2023

Mumbai selected to bowl first after profitable the toss, which proved to be a excellent choice as they controlled to prohibit RCB to a complete of 125/9 in their allocated 20 overs. Richa Ghosh and Ellyse Perry have been the best scorers for the staff, every contributing 29 runs. Amelia Kerr being the select of the bowlers for MI with figures of three/22. Nat Sciver-Brunt additionally chipped in with 2 wickets for twenty-four runs in her quota of four overs.

Was tough-going on a difficult floor however Perry and Richa fought arduous and were given us to what seems like a par ranking. “It’s not over until the last ball is bowled” 🙅‍♀️#PlayBold #SheIsBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #WPL2023 #RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/i7xFfZ0zAa — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 21, 2023

In reaction, MI were given off to a cast get started with their openers Yastika Bhatia and Hailye Matthews hanging on a 53-run partnership. After their dismissal, Amelia, who shined with the ball, performed a the most important knock of 31 no longer out off 27 balls, together with 4 fours, to steer her staff to victory. For Bangalore, Kanika Ahuja completed with figures of two/5 in a unmarried over.

In the night fixture, the Capitals comprehensively defeated the Warriorz to cross without delay into the finals of WPL 2023. Bowling first, DC limited UP at 138/6, with Alice Capsey bagging 3 wickets for 26 in her quota of four overs. Radha Yadav additionally bagged a few scalps for 28 runs in 4 overs.

Tahlia McGrath was once the big name performer for the Warriorz with an unbeaten 58 off simply 32 balls, together with 8 fours and a pair of sixes. Captain Alyssa Healy additionally made a precious contribution of 36 runs off 34 balls with 4 fours and 1 six.

In answer, the Capitals have been as soon as once more off to a flyer thank you to their big name opening pair of skipper Meg Lanning and explosive batter Shafali Verma. The duo added 56 runs and stored the run-rate on best. Capsey, who sizzled with the ball, then took over and took the staff over the end line along with her 31-ball 34, that includes 4 fours and a six.

Source: WomenCricket.com