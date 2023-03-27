World`s oldest drag queen, Darcelle XV passes away at 92

(*92*)





The Guinness World Record holder for oldest drag queen performer, Darcelle XV, handed away on Thursday at the age of 92, because of herbal reasons.

Taking to Instagram, Darcelle XV Showplace introduced the news and wrote, “The family of Darcelle XV along with her cast and crew are heartbroken to announce that our beloved Darcelle (Walter W. Cole, Sr.) has died at age 92 from natural causes. We ask for privacy and patience as everyone processes and grieves in their own way and at their own pace. Details of a public memorial will be announced as soon as they are confirmed.”

Darcelle XV`s actual title used to be Walter W. Cole.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Darcelle XV Showplace (@darcellexvshowplace)

According to CNN, Darcelle XV used to be topped the oldest drag queen by means of Guinness World Records in 2016. The Darcelle XV Showplace, which she owned, is “the West Coast`s longest-running drag show,” as consistent with Guinness.

As consistent with the Instagram post, the entire upcoming presentations at the cabaret will cross on as scheduled.

“All shows at Darcelle XV Showplace will go on as scheduled per Darcelle`s wishes. Please join us and celebrate her legacy and memory, thank you in advance for your continued support,” the post concluded.

Cole used to be born in 1930 and raised in Portland`s Linnton neighbourhood. He served in the United States Armed Forces and used to be discharged within the past due Fifties, in line with his membership`s web page, which says he used cash he gained from the army to begin his first industry.

Walter Cole is described as an creator, playwright, actor, dress dressmaker, proprietor and headliner of the Darcelle XV Showplace, the oldest ceaselessly working cabaret within the United States, celebrating its 54th 12 months.

He has authored the autobiography “Just Call Me Darcelle”. In November 2020 Darcelle celebrated his ninetieth birthday and nonetheless plays six presentations per week at the membership that bears his title and is in top call for for public appearances on tv, parades, fundraisers, and particular engagements in line with the web page.

