World Snooker Championship will be STOPPED on Sunday to prevent 3pm alert test causing havoc

Play on the World Snooker Championship will be quickly paused on Sunday afternoon to prevent avid gamers being disturbed by way of the emergency alert being despatched to cellphones.

As a part of a Government gadget test, a message will be despatched at 3pm to all 4G and 5G-capable telephones within the nation, which will make a noisy siren-like sound and vibration for 10 seconds although gadgets are positioned on silent.

With the second one consultation on the Crucible getting underway at 2.30pm, the second-round fits of Mark Selby in opposition to Gary Wilson and Anthony McGill as opposed to Jack Lisowski will be in complete drift on the time of the test.

The UK-wide test will see smartphones and capsules factor a siren-like sound and vibrate for ten seconds at 3pm on Sunday

Mark Selby’s second-round fit in opposition to Gary Wilson is among the ties that will be quickly paused all through the alert test

Crucible MC Rob Walker has been briefed to ask the 980 spectators in attendance to flip off their telephones at first of the consultation so they don’t even obtain the alert.

However, World Championship organisers know some lovers will forget about the request and so, as a result of the predicted loud noise, they will take the uncommon step of halting play on the 2 tables simply earlier than 3pm.

The referees had been informed to pick out a handy second to pause the motion, although a participant is mid-break, with the stoppage set to closing not more than two mins.