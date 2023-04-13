Women’s tennis tour ends Peng Shuai-inspired China boycott

The girls’s skilled tennis tour will carry its occasions again to China later this 12 months, saying on Thursday the tip of a boycott instituted in past due 2021 over issues concerning the protection of former participant Peng Shuai after she accused a high-ranking govt reputable there of sexual attack.

WTA Chairman and CEO Steve Simon stated in an interview with The Associated Press that whilst what he sought used to be by no means delivered — an opportunity for anyone from the tour to fulfill with Peng, in conjunction with a complete and clear investigation into the Grand Slam doubles champion’s accusations — the verdict used to be made, with enter from participant and event representatives, to go back to the rustic.

“The stance that we took at the time was appropriate. And we stand by that. But 16 months into this, we’re convinced that our requests will not be met. And to continue with the same strategy doesn’t make sense,” Simon stated from St. Petersburg, Florida, the place the WTA is primarily based.

“So we needed to look at a different approach. With this, our members believe it’s time to resume the mission in China, where we believe we can continue to make a positive difference, as we have for the last 20 years, while at the same time making sure that Peng is not forgotten. By returning, hopefully more progress can be made.”

Although there were no studies of Peng sightings in public since in moderation orchestrated appearances all through the Beijing Olympics in February 2022, Simon stated the WTA has “received assurances from people who are close to her, that we’ve been in contact with, that she is safe and living with her family in Beijing.”

He added that the tour has been confident via the Chinese Tennis Association, the game’s nationwide governing frame, that “there won’t be any issues with our athletes or our staff while they’re competing within the region.”

He referred to as the exchange in direction “an organizational decision” and famous: “The great majority of the athletes were supportive and wanted to see a return … and felt it was time to go back.”

The tour’s time table in China will have to be printed within the subsequent couple of weeks, Simon stated. It will start in September and come with the season-ending WTA Finals in Shenzhen and different stops very similar to what used to be performed in 2019, sooner than the coronavirus pandemic ended in a spherical of cancellations.

Peng, now 37, gained doubles trophies at Wimbledon and the French Open and reached the No. 1 rating in doubles; in singles, she used to be a U.S. Open semifinalist and used to be ranked as excessive as No. 14. She dropped out of public view after pronouncing in a social media post in November 2021 that former vice premier Zhang Gaoli pressured her to have intercourse. The post used to be briefly taken down via Chinese government.

The following month, Simon — with the backing of the WTA Board of Directors, avid gamers, tournaments and sponsors — stated the tour would droop play in China. That used to be the most powerful public stand in opposition to China via a sports activities frame and value the WTA hundreds of thousands of bucks in income.

Peng later attempted to recant, together with in a managed interview all through closing 12 months’s Winter Games. After the Olympics, the worldwide consideration and outrage raised via her case — “ Where is Peng Shuai? ” used to be a well-liked rallying cry, a T-shirt slogan noticed at Grand Slam tournaments, a trending subject on social media — turns out to have lessened.

The ATP males’s tennis tour and the International Tennis Federation, which oversees the Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup in conjunction with lower-level tournaments for particular person avid gamers, lately stated they might resume operations in China after staying away as a result of COVID-19.

The ITF stated Thursday it welcomed the WTA’s resolution to renew play in China.

“Regarding Peng Shuai, while she appears safe and well, we will continue to seek assurances about her ongoing safety and welcome all other organizations’ efforts to support her, both publicly and behind the scenes,” ITF President David Haggerty stated.

Back when he first delivered the news about leaving China, Simon advised the AP: ”… the only factor that we will’t do is stroll clear of this, as a result of if we’re strolling clear of the important thing parts — which is clearly no longer handiest her well-being, however the investigation — then we’re telling the sector that no longer addressing sexual attack with recognize to the seriousness it calls for is OK, as it’s too tough. And it’s merely one thing that we will’t let occur.”

Asked whether or not Thursday’s transfer might be construed via some as backing down, Simon answered: “Well, everyone can have their very own evaluations on that, evidently. I will know how anyone would possibly have a look at it that manner, evidently. But we took a stand that nobody else has. And, I feel, from that, we did obtain some issues that we didn’t suppose we’d get, as properly,” citing the assurances about Peng’s safety and that of WTA players and staff upon return to China.

___ Follow AP Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich on Twitter at https://twitter.com/HowardFendrich

___ AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports