Women’s Golf Ready for NCAA Pullman Regional

PULLMAN, Wash. – The University of Houston Women’s Golf program is all set to begin their NCAA postseason adventure on the NCAA Pullman Regional hosted by way of Palouse Ridge Golf Club, ranging from Monday. The Cougars are the No. 7 seed and feature made it to NCAA Regional play for the 7th time.

After 3 consecutive NCAA Regional births, the Cougars go back to the regional since 2019. Super Senior Annie Kim will lead the Houston crew, having had the chance to compete on the 2022 NCAA Franklin Regional as a person qualifier, whilst the Cougars certified as a crew for the 2021 NCAA Baton Rouge Regional. However, each occasions have been canceled because of rain and the COVID pandemic, respectively.

- Advertisement -

The NCAA Regional play is composed of 72 groups and 36 people and can be held at six other websites around the country, together with University of Georgia Golf Course (Athens, Ga.), PGA National Resort (Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.), Lonnie Poole Golf Course (Raleigh, N.C.), TPC San Antonio (San Antonio, Texas), and The Club at Chatham Hills (Westfield, Ind.).

LIVE SCORING



Fans can stay monitor of the are living scoring of the NCAA Pullman Regional by way of clicking here.

MEET the COUGARS



Under the steering of Carolyn Macow Leatherwood Head Coach Lydia Gumm , the Houston Cougars stand at #37 in the most recent Golfstat scores. The crew has six Top-Four crew finishes this season, together with a second-place appearing within the Trinity Forest Invitational in Dallas on March 6-7.

- Advertisement -

Freshman Moa Svedenskiold (#81), freshman Natalie Saint Germain (#176), and junior Nicole Abelar (#195) are probably the most country’s most sensible student-athletes and lead the crew’s particular person scores. Svedenskiold leads the Cougars with a 71.63 scoring moderate and 19 rounds of par or higher. She completed a first-ever feat of profitable a person name on the Jim West Challenge on Oct. 23-24, 2022.

The Halmstad, Sweden, local was once named to the All-American Athletic Conference Team previous this week. Freshman Natalie Saint Germain set a college report with a 64 within the Final Round of the Schooner Fall Class at Belmar Golf Club on Sept. 24-26, 2022. Junior Nicole Abelar has emerged in the second one part of the season, posting 4 immediately Top-20 finishes coming into the NCAA Pullman Regional.

TEAM FIELD



Houston is accompanied by way of No. 1 seed Stanford, No. 2 seed Baylor, No. 3 seed USC, No. 4 seed Clemson, No. 5 seed Kentucky, No. 6 seed Texas Tech, No. 8 seed North Carolina, No. 9 seed UNLV, No. 10 seed, Sacramento State, No. 11 seed Cal Poly, and No. 12 seed Green Bay for the NCAA Pullman Regional.

- Advertisement -

Camille Boyd (Washington), Tiffany Le (UC Riverside), Harriet Lynch (Fresno State), Darcy Habgood (Washington State), Stefanie Deng (Washington), and Cassie Kim (Gonzaga) will take part as people for their faculties on the NCAA Pullman Regional.

PAIRINGS



Houston will compete in teams with student-athletes from North Carolina and UNLV for Monday’s first spherical. Saint German will get started the day for the Cougars at 10:55 a.m. (CDT) off No. 1, with Kim, Saldana, Abelar, and Svedenskiold following. Fans can to find whole pairings here.

NCAA REGIONAL HISTORY



This marks the 8th consecutive 12 months that Houston is represented in NCAA Regional play. The crew has made appearances from 2015 to 2021. Abelar will make her moment look in NCAA Regional play after competing on the 2021 NCAA Columbus Regional with Coastal Carolina. Saint Germain, Saldana, and Svedenskiold will make their debut NCAA Regional appearances of their respective careers.

UP NEXT



The most sensible 5 groups and most sensible student-athlete (no longer on an advancing crew) at every of the six NCAA Regional websites advance to the NCAA Championships, which can be held at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., on May 19-24.

SUPPORT HOUSTON RISE



Join Houston Rise marketing campaign, a $150 million fundraising program for Houston Athletics devoted to championship good fortune within the Big 12 Conference. Every Houston Rise donation prepares the Cougars to compete and win once they get started Big 12 festival in July 2023. Click here to sign up for and be counted.

JOIN the P.A.R. 4 CLUB



Fans are inspired to sign up for the P.A.R. 4 Club to toughen Houston Women’s Golf. Members of the P.A.R. 4 Club supply monetary toughen without delay to Houston Women’s Golf for wishes past this system’s running price range. Fans can be informed extra concerning the P.A.R. 4 Club, ranges of giving, and advantages here.

STAY CONNECTED



Fans can observe @UHCougarWGolf on Twitter and meet up with the most recent news and updates at the crew by way of clicking “Like” on UHCougarWGolf Facebook web page or at the crew’s Instagram page.

– UHCougars.com –