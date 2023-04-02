Women’s Golf Finishes Seventh at The Bruzzy

ARDMORE, Okla. – The University of Houston Women’s Golf program posted its lowest workforce overall of the event to upward thrust 3 puts within the ultimate standings of The Bruzzy at Dornick Hills Golf and Country Club on Sunday afternoon.



The 36th-ranked Cougars recorded a rating of 293 Sunday and completed 7th with a 54-hole overall of 891 at the 5,976-yard, par-70 format.



Junior Nicole Abelar led the Cougars and tied for 16th with a rating of 218. Freshmen Alexa Saldana and Moa Svedenkiold every tied for 36th at 223 with Svedenskiold’s 70 on Sunday as Houston’s low spherical of the event.



Super senior Annie Kim tied for 57th at 228 whilst freshman Natalie Saint Germain tied for 67th at 231.

Host and 42nd-ranked North Texas received the workforce championship with a rating of 856 to complete two strokes forward of #39 Tulsa. Purdue completed 3rd at 868 with #32 Texas Tech (869), #17 UCF (871) and Nebraska (884) rounding out the Top Six. Kansas State (893), #35 TCU (894) and Missouri (895) rounded out the Top 10.



Tulsa’s Lilly Thomas used to be the one student-athlete to damage par and earned medalist honors with a rating of 2-under 208. North Texas teammates Patricia Sinolungan (210) and Ellie Roth (211) completed 2nd and 3rd, respectively, whilst UCF teammates Pimpisa Sisutham and Anna Nordfors and Tulsa’s Lovisa Gunnar (Tulsa) tied for fourth at 214.



UP NEXT

Following The Bruzzy in Ardmore, Okla., Houston takes its first steps within the postseason when it tees off at the American Athletic Conference Championships at Southern Hills Plantation Club in Brooksville, Fla., on April 17-19.



From there, the Cougars glance to compete in NCAA Regional play at certainly one of six postseason websites on May 8-10. Those places come with University of Georgia Golf Course (Athens, Ga.); PGA National Resort (Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.); Palouse Ridge Golf Club (Pullman, Wash.); Lonnie Poole Golf Course (Raleigh, N.C.); TPC San Antonio (San Antonio, Texas) and The Club at Chatham Hills (Westfield, Ind.).



Each NCAA Regional website will characteristic 12 groups and 6 folks. The Top Four groups and most sensible two student-athletes (no longer on an advancing workforce) qualify for the NCAA Championship.



The 2023 NCAA Championships shall be held at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., on May 19-24.



