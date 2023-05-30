A Pennsylvania eating place proprietor who screamed dying threats directed at then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi whilst storming the U.S. Capitol used to be sentenced on Tuesday to greater than two years in prison.

Pauline Bauer used to be close to Pelosi’s place of work suite on Jan. 6, 2021, when she yelled at cops to convey out the California Democrat so the mob of Donald Trump supporters may grasp her.

In January, U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden convicted Bauer of riot-related fees after listening to trial testimony with no jury. The pass judgement on sentenced her to 2 years and 3 months of imprisonment, giving her credit for the different months she already has served in prison, court docket information display.

Prosecutors had beneficial a prison sentence of six years and 6 months for Bauer, 55, of Kane, Pennsylvania.

Bauer used to be a part of the mob that compelled cops at the East Plaza to retreat. After forcing her manner into the Capitol, she accosted officials who have been seeking to safe the Rotunda, shoving one in all them, and yelled at police to “bring them out or we’re coming in,” consistent with federal prosecutors.

“They’re criminals. They need to hang,” she screamed. (*2*) prosecutor James Peterson wrote in a court docket submitting.

Bauer traveled from her north Pennsylvania home to attend then-President Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington on Jan. 6. She had attended a “Stop the Steal” rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, a day earlier.

She came to Washington with at least five other people who have been charged in the Capitol riot, including co-defendant William Blauser, who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge. Last year, McFadden ordered Blauser to pay a $500 fine but didn’t sentence him to any term of incarceration or probation.

McFadden convicted Bauer of all five counts in her indictment, including a felony charge that she obstructed the Jan. 6 joint session of Congress that certified President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory.

Defense attorney Komron Jon Maknoon said Bauer never intended to interfere with the process of certifying the Electoral College vote. She “genuinely regrets her past actions” and doesn’t pose a threat to the public, her lawyer said.

“The global highlight showcasing her at her worst has deeply affected her,” Maknoon wrote.

Prosecutors said Bauer lied during her trial testimony, giving a bogus explanation for her confrontation with police and claiming she didn’t remember threatening Pelosi.

Bauer has used “sovereign citizen” extremist rhetoric and filed “nonsense” court documents while defending herself, prosecutors said.

More than a year before the trial, McFadden ordered Bauer to be jailed for several months for violating conditions of her release. She had claimed the court has no authority over her and told the judge that she doesn’t want “any lawyering from the bench.”

During an interview in 2021, Bauer stated her arrest on Capitol riot fees resulted in a blended response from neighbors in Kane, a small the city at the fringe of the 517,000-acre Allegheny National Forest.

“A lot of people say that they’re proud of me for standing up for my rights,” she instructed The Associated Press.

Bauer stated her eating place, Bob’s Trading Post, used to be thriving ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic. She become recognized in her native land as an outspoken critic of lockdown measures that price her trade.

More than 1,000 other folks had been charged with federal crimes for his or her habits on Jan. 6. More than 500 of them had been sentenced, with over part receiving phrases of imprisonment starting from one week to 18 years.