Woman testifies she was raped during 2019 Arcola traffic stop

Tearful and sniffling, a 26-year-old Pasadena girl testified Thursday in federal court docket {that a} month after she was sexually assaulted by way of an Arcola cop during a 2019 traffic stop, she was identified with nervousness, acute PTSD and insomnia.
The girl took the witness stand in entrance of a stone-faced jury during the 3rd day of testimony within the case in opposition to Hector Ruiz, a former Arcola officer who has been in federal custody since his arrest on allegations of sexual attack by way of two ladies in two separate traffic stops in a three-month length.
