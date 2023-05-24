Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Woman shot, killed by neighbor in South L.A.: LAPD

A taking pictures happened in the Vermont Vista community of South Los Angeles on Tuesday evening, ensuing in the demise of a 31-year-old lady and the arrest of her neighbor, a person in his 40s. The taking pictures happened at roughly 9:30 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Vermont Avenue, as reported by the Los Angeles Police Department. The sufferer sustained a number of gunshot wounds and was once pronounced useless on the scene. The occasions that led as much as the taking pictures are these days unknown, even though Officer Adrian Gonzalez of the Los Angeles Police Department mentioned that they are going to be investigating the case to resolve what came about.

Alberto Mendez contributed to this document.

